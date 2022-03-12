Log in
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

Emerson Electric : releases new magnetic flowmeter for utility, water, and wastewater applications

03/12/2022 | 03:04am EST
Reliable, easy-to-use Rosemount® 8750W magnetic flowmeter helps utility operators reduce lifecycle costs

EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN (August 11, 2015) - Emerson Process Management has released the Rosemount 8750W magnetic flowmeter system for utility, water, and wastewater applications. The Rosemount 8750W offers reliability and advanced process insight in an intuitive, easy to use solution specifically designed for utility flow measurement.

The Rosemount 8750W is ideal for water distribution in any process plant, cooling and heating water, water management, influent and effluent flows, wastewater, and desalination, making it an economical solution for nearly any water or utility related application.

From ordinary water applications to more challenging environments such as submergence, reliability is critical to flow measurement. The Rosemount 8750W ensures reliability through welded coil housing for protection against moisture ingress, a dual compartment transmitter housing to keep electronics fully isolated from moisture, and a replaceable terminal block which enables easy repair in the field without the need to replace the entire meter.

Intelligent diagnostics help users take advantage of improved installation, maintenance, and process management practices. SMART Meter Verification, grounding and wiring fault detection, and electrode coating detection are available with the Rosemount 8750W. The SMART Meter Verification diagnostic enables calibration in the field without shutting down the process or requiring complicated external equipment. To simplify use, all meter information can be quickly accessed through the easy-to-use Local Operator Interface (LOI), ProLink III, 475 Field Communicator, or AMS Suite predictive maintenance software.

For more information, visit EmersonProcess.com/Rosemount8750W​.

About Emerson Process Management
Emerson Process Management (www.EmersonProcess.com), an Emerson business, is a leader in helping businesses automate their production, processing and distribution in the chemical, oil and gas, refining, pulp and paper, power, water and wastewater treatment, mining and metals, food and beverage, life sciences and other industries. The company combines superior products and technology with industry-specific engineering, consulting, project management and maintenance services. Its brands include PlantWeb™, Syncade™, DeltaV™ Fisher®, Bettis™, Micro Motion®, Rosemount®, Daniel™, Ovation™ and AMS Suite.

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR), based in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global leader in bringing technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets around the world. The company is comprised of five business segments: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Network Power, Climate Technologies, and Commercial & Residential Solutions. Sales in fiscal 2014 were $24.5 billion. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Disclaimer

Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 12 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2022 08:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
