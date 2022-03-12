Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Emerson Electric Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMR   US2910111044

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

(EMR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Emerson Electric : technology and expertise to support Maersk Oil's Culzean project

03/12/2022 | 03:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Control and safety technology to help ensure safe and efficient operation of Culzean development in North Sea

AUSTIN, Texas (March 14, 2016) - Emerson Process Management, a global business of Emerson (NYSE: EMR), has been awarded a contract to automate the Maersk Oil Culzean gas field development in the North Sea. One of the largest gas discoveries in the area, the Culzean field is expected to meet around five percent of the UK's total demand.

Maersk and its co-venturers are investing around $4.5 billion in the Culzean development. Three offshore platforms will support 12-slot wellheads and house a central processing facility, control room and living quarters. As the main automation contractor, Emerson will provide automation services and technologies for the three offshore platforms as well as for an onshore observation facility that can support remote operations if needed.

"Emerson has proven technology and a successful track record of managing budget and schedule risk in North Sea automation projects," said Steve Sonnenberg, president of Emerson Process Management. "This experience positions us to support Maersk Oil in both the initial construction phase and the long-term operational success of this prestigious and important project."

Emerson will provide a range of project and support services from its UK headquarters in Leicester to help ensure on-schedule project execution, including system design and engineering, configuration, testing, installation and commissioning. An operator training system will support both engineering and workforce training to help bring the production online safely and as quickly as possible.

Emerson process control and safety systems will help ensure safe and efficient production, perform emergency shutdowns if required, and control fire and gas detection systems. Emerson will also provide measurement and control technologies designed to meet the challenges of this ultra-high pressure and high temperature application, as well as asset management and machinery health monitoring technologies to improve maintenance efficiency and help avoid unscheduled downtime.

Production is expected to start in 2019 and continue for at least 13 years.

For more on how Emerson can help improve project and operational performance in offshore oil and gas production, visit http://www2.emersonprocess.com/en-US/industries/oil-gas/OffshoreExplorationProduction.

About Emerson Process Management
Emerson Process Management, an Emerson business, is a leader in helping businesses automate their production, processing and distribution in the chemical, oil and gas, refining, pulp and paper, power, water and wastewater treatment, mining and metals, food and beverage, life sciences and other industries. The company combines superior products and technology with industry-specific engineering, consulting, project management and maintenance services. Its brands include Bettis™, DeltaV™, Fisher™, Micro Motion™, Ovation™ and Rosemount™.

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR), based in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global leader in bringing technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets around the world. The company is comprised of five business segments: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Network Power, Climate Technologies, and Commercial & Residential Solutions. Sales in fiscal 2015 were $22.3 billion. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Disclaimer

Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 12 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2022 08:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
03:04aEMERSON ELECTRIC : New IIoT Tool Demonstrates Potential of Digitized Pneumatics
PU
03:04aEMERSON ELECTRIC : Proximity Sensor First to Feature Ultra-Bright LEDs for Easy Position I..
PU
03:04aEMERSON ELECTRIC : New Mobile App for Configuring Radar Level Transmitters Helps Safely Ma..
PU
03:04aEMERSON ELECTRIC : Expands Portfolio of LED Linear Luminaires for Hazardous Locations
PU
03:04aEMERSON ELECTRIC : New Formation Evaluation Software Release Boosts Understanding of Reser..
PU
03:04aEMERSON ELECTRIC : The industry's first SIL 3 certified single controller for water and st..
PU
03:04aEMERSON ELECTRIC : machinery protection system earns SIL 2 rating, reducing safety risks i..
PU
03:04aEMERSON ELECTRIC : enhances handheld communicator to speed project execution and reduce ma..
PU
03:04aEMERSON ELECTRIC : Global technical advisor and certification body DNV GL awards industry'..
PU
03:04aEMERSON ELECTRIC : introduces titanium backpressure regulators/relief valves for High-corr..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 19 533 M - -
Net income 2022 2 888 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 648 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 2,26%
Capitalization 55 242 M 55 242 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,96x
EV / Sales 2023 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 86 700
Free-Float -
Chart EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
Duration : Period :
Emerson Electric Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 93,00 $
Average target price 112,30 $
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Surendralal L Karsanbhai President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank J. Dellaquila Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
James S. Turley Chairman
Jake Fritz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Ram R. Krishnan Vice President-Profit Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.1.90%55 242
KEYENCE CORPORATION-24.88%113 465
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-18.00%87 309
EATON CORPORATION PLC-14.25%59 216
NIDEC CORPORATION-31.84%46 317
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION-24.74%30 507