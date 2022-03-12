Emerson Electric : technology and expertise to support Maersk Oil's Culzean project

Control and safety technology to help ensure safe and efficient operation of Culzean development in North Sea

AUSTIN, Texas (March 14, 2016) - Emerson Process Management, a global business of Emerson (NYSE: EMR), has been awarded a contract to automate the Maersk Oil Culzean gas field development in the North Sea. One of the largest gas discoveries in the area, the Culzean field is expected to meet around five percent of the UK's total demand.

Maersk and its co-venturers are investing around $4.5 billion in the Culzean development. Three offshore platforms will support 12-slot wellheads and house a central processing facility, control room and living quarters. As the main automation contractor, Emerson will provide automation services and technologies for the three offshore platforms as well as for an onshore observation facility that can support remote operations if needed.

"Emerson has proven technology and a successful track record of managing budget and schedule risk in North Sea automation projects," said Steve Sonnenberg, president of Emerson Process Management. "This experience positions us to support Maersk Oil in both the initial construction phase and the long-term operational success of this prestigious and important project."

Emerson will provide a range of project and support services from its UK headquarters in Leicester to help ensure on-schedule project execution, including system design and engineering, configuration, testing, installation and commissioning. An operator training system will support both engineering and workforce training to help bring the production online safely and as quickly as possible.

Emerson process control and safety systems will help ensure safe and efficient production, perform emergency shutdowns if required, and control fire and gas detection systems. Emerson will also provide measurement and control technologies designed to meet the challenges of this ultra-high pressure and high temperature application, as well as asset management and machinery health monitoring technologies to improve maintenance efficiency and help avoid unscheduled downtime.

Production is expected to start in 2019 and continue for at least 13 years.

