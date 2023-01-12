Advanced search
    EMR   US2910111044

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

(EMR)
2023-01-12
98.89 USD   +0.70%
09:05aEmerson Named ‘Industrial IoT Company of the Year' for Fifth Time
BU
01/11Emerson Electric : Introduces New Ultrasonic Metal Welder for Bonding Larger Batteries, Conductors and Wire Terminations
PU
01/09Deutsche Bank Adjusts Emerson Electric's Price Target to $94 From $96, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
Emerson Named ‘Industrial IoT Company of the Year' for Fifth Time

01/12/2023 | 09:05am EST
Award recognizes Emerson’s leading global industrial software and IoT expertise provided through the power of Plantweb with AspenTech

Global technology and software company Emerson (NYSE: EMR) has been named the IoT Breakthrough 2023 “Industrial IoT Company of the Year” for the fifth time — an honor the company also received in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022. This year’s award recognizes the power of Emerson’s industry-leading Plantweb™ digital ecosystem, which now includes the AspenTech (NASDAQ: AZPN) suite of plant optimization software solutions.

Leveraging decades of innovation and expertise, Emerson delivers the broadest suite of automation technology to manufacturers across all industries. Emerson and AspenTech’s leading portfolio of sensor, edge, control and software solutions – the Plantweb digital ecosystem – enables companies to optimize operations and performance of their plants and enterprise.

“Emerson is proud to be consistently recognized as an automation leader with a demonstrated commitment to innovating and providing leading solutions that help customers meet their business and sustainability goals in today’s dynamic markets,” said Ram Krishnan, chief operating officer of Emerson. “By integrating AspenTech into our industry-leading Plantweb digital ecosystem, we provide customers the most comprehensive digital transformation portfolio in the industry, backed by deep automation expertise.”

Plantweb, including the AspenTech portfolio of asset optimization software, enables companies to “See, Decide, Act and Optimize” across their operations. Through its sensing and visualization, predictive diagnostics and monitoring, precision control and AI-powered analytics, Plantweb empowers companies to boost performance, improve safety and achieve sustainability targets through emissions reduction and greater energy efficiency.

“Emerson continues its decades-long streak of digital innovation and leadership across all automation categories, and the company’s breakthrough Plantweb digital ecosystem, optimized with AspenTech, represents a next-generation IIoT platform to help their customers optimize operations and meet business and sustainability goals,“ said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. “Emerson’s robust suite of sensors, software and control technologies are empowering organizations to ‘See, Decide, Act and Optimize’ like never before, and we are thrilled to congratulate the Emerson team for taking home our marquee ‘Industrial IoT Company of the Year’ award in the 7th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program.”

IoT Breakthrough, which recognizes excellence, creativity and success of Internet of Things (IoT) companies, technologies and products, received more than 4,000 nominations for the 2023 competition. The awards honor the world’s best companies, leaders, technologies and products in a range of IoT categories — from industrial and enterprise, to consumer and connected home. Winners are selected by a panel of senior-level professionals experienced in the IoT space, including journalists, analysts and technology executives.

For more information on Emerson’s automation solutions, please visit Emerson.com.

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world’s essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 017 M - -
Net income 2023 2 049 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 206 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,9x
Yield 2023 2,13%
Capitalization 58 075 M 58 075 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,79x
EV / Sales 2024 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 85 500
Free-Float 61,6%
Technical analysis trends EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 98,20 $
Average target price 104,16 $
Spread / Average Target 6,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Surendralal L Karsanbhai President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank J. Dellaquila Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
James S. Turley Chairman
Jake Fritz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Peter Zornio Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.1.83%58 075
KEYENCE CORPORATION7.39%101 073
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE12.29%87 604
EATON CORPORATION PLC2.20%65 259
AMETEK, INC.2.21%33 410
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.5.47%32 140