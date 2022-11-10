Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Emerson Electric Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMR   US2910111044

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

(EMR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:50 2022-11-10 pm EST
93.38 USD   +3.62%
01:31pEmerson Schedules 2022 Investor Conference
BU
05:27aEmerson to Automate Origin Materials' New Carbon-Negative Materials Plant
AQ
11/09Insider Sell: Emerson Electric
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Emerson Schedules 2022 Investor Conference

11/10/2022 | 01:31pm EST
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) will hold an in-person and virtual investor conference on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 in New York City. The conference will include presentations from President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai and other senior executives.

A live webcast of the investor conference will begin at 8:00 a.m. Central Time / 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A link to register and attend the webcast is available at www.emerson.com/en-us/investors/investor-resources/events-and-presentations. The webcast will remain available for 90 days.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world’s most essential industries. Emerson is an automation leader that helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals through its unmatched automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech. For more information, visit Emerson.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 19 546 M - -
Net income 2022 3 107 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 045 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,2x
Yield 2022 2,29%
Capitalization 53 288 M 53 288 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,14x
EV / Sales 2023 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 86 700
Free-Float 61,6%
Chart EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
Duration : Period :
Emerson Electric Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 90,12 $
Average target price 101,48 $
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Surendralal L Karsanbhai President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank J. Dellaquila Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
James S. Turley Chairman
Jake Fritz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Ram R. Krishnan President-Asia Climate Technologies
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-3.07%53 288
KEYENCE CORPORATION-20.70%95 193
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-21.98%75 064
EATON CORPORATION PLC-9.56%62 161
WEG S.A.21.83%33 061
NIDEC CORPORATION-38.96%32 478