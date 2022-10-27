Advanced search
Emerson Technologies Help SoCalGas Deliver Clean Energy for [H2] Innovation Experience
BU
10/24Emerson Unveils Architecture Vision for ‘Boundless Automation'
BU
10/24Emerson Expands Plantweb Digital Ecosystem with AspenTech Asset Optimization Software
BU
Emerson Technologies Help SoCalGas Deliver Clean Energy for [H2] Innovation Experience

10/27/2022 | 09:02am EDT
Residential microgrid uses advanced automation to create hydrogen from renewable electricity

Southern California Gas (SoCalGas), a regulated subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), has selected Emerson’s (NYSE: EMR) digital technologies, software and services to demonstrate the resiliency and reliability of its new [H2] Innovation Experience in Southern California. One of the first microgrid projects of its kind in the United States, the [H2] Innovation Experience is a technology demonstration that aims to show how carbon-free gas made from renewable electricity can be used in pure form or as a blend to fuel clean energy systems of the future.

The project features a nearly 2,000-square-foot home outfitted with solar panels, a power storage battery system, an electrolyzer to convert solar energy to renewable hydrogen, and a fuel cell to supply electricity. The hydrogen, produced at the site, will also be blended with utility-provided natural gas and used in the home’s heat pump HVAC unit, water heater, clothes dryer and stove.

“Residential neighborhood-scale facilities, like the [H2] Innovation Experience, that are capable of generating, storing and transmitting electricity with zero carbon emissions will be a critical component for meeting sustainable power demand,” said Neil Navin, vice president of clean energy innovations at SoCalGas. “Emerson’s technologies and expertise facilitated a shorter start up while ensuring the safety and reliability of this demonstration project.”

According to SoCalGas research, with clean fuels like renewable natural gas and hydrogen, coupled with carbon management, California can reach 100% net zero goals more affordably, more equitably and with less risk of power disruptions, customer conversion barriers, and technological limitations.

“Balancing energy consumption with available sources requires sophisticated control and precise measurement,” said Mark Bulanda, executive president of Emerson’s Automation Solutions business. “We have worked on a variety of hydrogen projects globally, applying our expertise and technologies to automate hydrogen production and consumption, making the promise of renewable energy a reality.”

In addition to deep domain expertise in hydrogen, Emerson provides its DeltaV™ advanced process control system, safety instrumented systems, electronic marshalling technology, instrumentation, final control elements and analytics solutions to optimize the performance of the SoCalGas [H2] Innovation Experience.

Learn more about how Emerson technologies are enabling SoCal Gas to deliver clean energy in this case study.

Additional resources:

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. A leader in industrial automation, Emerson helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals through its Automation Solutions and AspenTech businesses. Emerson’s Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information, visit Emerson.com.


© Business Wire 2022
