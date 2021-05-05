Emerson : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results, Raises 2021 Outlook 05/05/2021 | 06:56am EDT Send by mail :

of $807 million in the quarter, up 37 percent; was $707 million, up 48 percent, resulting in FCF conversion of 125 percent Restructuring and related actions of $21 million were initiated in the quarter, continuing execution of the comprehensive cost reset program to return the company to record adjusted EBIT margins Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today reported results for the second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021. “I remain proud, humbled, and energized by the exceptional advances and adaptability I’m seeing across the enterprise,” said Emerson President and CEO Lal Karsanbhai. “We have two major concurrent themes building momentum within the organization. First, the enthusiasm and progress around modernizing our culture is palpable, particularly with regard to diversity and inclusion, work practices, and talent management. These initiatives are not just good practice, but are expected to be key business enablers for Emerson's outperformance and value creation going forward. We will share more details on this vital work and our overall sustainability progress in our upcoming ESG Report which will be published in June. "Secondly, economic recovery momentum is building across most of our key end markets, which resulted in better than expected top line results this quarter. Trailing three month underlying orders ended on the high side of the guided range, and underlying sales came in above guidance – a strong signal for broadening recovery. Residential markets and shorter cycle automation markets continue to show strength, while commercial and longer cycle automation markets should continue their steady recovery during the second half of the year. Importantly, we will continue to drive the remaining elements of our comprehensive cost reset plan as we target achieving record margins. Lastly, we are accelerating investment in innovation and key technologies that drive differentiation, create value for our customers, and are aligned with global macrotrends such as sustainability and digital transformation." Second quarter Net Sales were up 6 percent and Underlying Sales were up 2 percent, excluding favorable currency of 3 percent and an impact from acquisitions of 1 percent. Revenue for the quarter was ahead of management's February guidance, with both business platforms finishing above expectations. The Americas improved sequentially, but was down 4 percent year over year, as residential and cold chain strength was more than offset by a more sluggish process automation recovery. Europe was up 7 percent, while Asia, Middle East & Africa grew by 12 percent, driven by China which recovered sharply by 45 percent. March Trailing Three-Month Underlying Orders were up 4 percent (improved from down 2 percent in February), in the upper portion of guidance, as strength in residential, cold chain, professional tools, hybrid and discrete automation markets more than offset later cycle process automation markets. Second quarter Gross Profit Margin of 42.0 percent was down 10 basis points from the previous year primarily due to business mix, as the recovery in Commercial & Residential Solutions outpaced Automation Solutions. Pretax Margin of 16.6 percent was flat while EBIT Margin of 17.5 percent was up 10 basis points, as ongoing comprehensive cost reduction actions were largely offset by higher costs due to the mark-to-market stock compensation plan, which produced an unfavorable impact of 230 basis points. The stock price in the prior year was sharply lower than current year as a result of the pandemic induced drop. Adjusted EBIT Margin, which excludes restructuring and first year purchase accounting charges, was 18.2 percent for the quarter, down 20 basis points. Earnings Per Share were $0.93 for the quarter, up 11 percent, and Adjusted Earnings Per Share were $0.97, up 9 percent. Earnings in the quarter exceeded management guidance, benefiting from better volume and ongoing cost reduction actions. Operating Cash Flow was $807 million for the quarter, up 37 percent, and $1.6 billion year-to-date, up 60 percent. Free Cash Flow was $707 million, up 48 percent for the quarter, resulting in strong free cash flow conversion of 125 percent. Year-to-date, Free Cash Flow was $1.4 billion, up 77 percent. Cash flow results reflected higher earnings due to operational execution across the two business platforms and favorable trade working capital. Business Platform Results Automation Solutions net sales increased 3 percent in the quarter, with underlying sales down 2 percent, which was ahead of February guidance. Results reflected ongoing strength across discrete and hybrid markets, and improvement across MRO and installed base programs (KOB3). Discrete oriented businesses grew high single digits, while systems and software grew low single digits. Recovery in the Americas continues to lag, but exceeded our expectations and showed sequential improvement with underlying sales down 12 percent compared to down 20 percent in Q1. Continued momentum in life sciences, food & beverage, and medical markets paired with lagging but stabilizing trends across most process industries. Europe underlying sales were up 6 percent, driven by power and biofuels demand. Asia, Middle East & Africa underlying sales grew 9 percent, as recovery in China (up 42 percent), more than offset softness in SE Asia and the Middle East. March trailing three-month underlying orders were down 5 percent (improvement from down 9 percent in February), reflecting an ongoing lagging recovery in many process automation markets, partially offset by strength across most discrete and hybrid automation markets. Importantly, however, process automation MRO and installed base targeted programs (KOB3) showed sequential improvement. The Americas improved, but continues to be the trailing geography, down 10 percent. Asia, Middle East & Africa declined modestly by 4 percent, supported by China orders increasing sharply by 19 percent, largely driven by demand in discrete markets. Europe was up by 7 percent, also supported by discrete businesses. Backlog was unchanged from the prior quarter at $5.3 billion, but was up 14 percent year-to-date. Segment EBIT margin increased 240 basis points to 16.8 percent, on down sales, as savings from cost actions and favorable price-cost more than offset volume deleverage and mix. Adjusted segment EBIT margin, which excludes restructuring and related costs, increased 180 basis points to 17.3 percent. Total restructuring and related actions in the quarter totaled $14 million. Commercial & Residential Solutions net sales increased 13 percent in the quarter, with underlying sales up 11 percent, at the top end of previous guidance. Underlying sales in the Americas were up 8 percent, reflecting continued strong demand in residential markets and improvement in cold chain and professional tools businesses. Similarly, Europe was up 9 percent as heat pump demand was driven by sustainability regulations and customer technology preferences. Asia, Middle East & Africa was up 24 percent, bolstered by China, up 56 percent due to strong commercial HVAC and cold chain demand. March trailing three-month underlying orders were up 21 percent (improvement from up 14 percent in February), with high single digit or double digit growth across all businesses and geographies. Ongoing strength in residential facing markets was bolstered by cold chain and professional tools momentum. The Americas was up 19 percent, while Europe was up 15 percent, driven by demand for heat pumps and other energy efficient appliance technologies. Asia, Middle East & Africa orders increased by 32 percent, driven by growth in China of over 60 percent. Backlog increased by approximately $200 million in the quarter, ending at a record $1.0 billion. Backlog was up 58 percent year-to-date. Segment EBIT margin increased 70 basis points to 21.7 percent as leverage and cost reductions were somewhat offset by price-cost headwinds. Adjusted segment EBIT margin, which excludes restructuring and related costs, increased 40 basis points to 22.0 percent. Total restructuring and related actions in the quarter totaled $5 million. 2021 Updated Outlook Despite ongoing pandemic challenges in some parts of the world, we expect overall continued improvement in industrial and commercial demand over the remainder of 2021. We also expect that residential demand will remain robust, but begin to taper in the second half. The following table summarizes the updated 2021 guidance framework: 2021 Guidance Net Sales Growth 6% - 9% Operating Cash Flow ~$3.3B Automation Solutions 3% - 5% Capital Spend ~$600M Commercial & Residential Solutions 14% - 16% Free Cash Flow ~$2.7B Dividend ~$1.2B Underlying Sales Growth 3% - 6% Share Repurchase Automation Solutions (1%) - 1% / M&A (excl. OSI)1 $500M - $1.0B Commercial & Residential Solutions 12% - 14% Pretax Margin ~15.5% Tax Rate ~22% Adjusted EBIT ~17.5% Restructuring Actions ~$200M Adjusted EBITDA 22.5%+ GAAP EPS $3.60 +/- $.05 Adjusted EPS $3.90 +/- $.05 Note 1: OSI Inc. closed on Oct. 1, 2020, the first day of the fiscal year. Upcoming Investor Events Today, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Central Time / 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will discuss the second quarter results during an investor conference call. Participants can access a live webcast available at www.emerson.com/financial at the time of the call. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website. Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be “forward-looking” statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the scope, duration and ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, including related to the pandemic and oil and gas price declines and volatility, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Table 1 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED) Quarter Ended March 31 Percent 2020 2021 Change Net sales $4,162 $4,431 6% Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 2,412 2,569 SG&A expenses 983 1,054 Other deductions, net 42 33 Interest expense, net 36 38 Earnings before income taxes 689 737 7% Income taxes 165 169 Net earnings 524 568 Less: Noncontrolling interests in earnings of subsidiaries 7 7 Net earnings common stockholders $517 $561 9% Diluted avg. shares outstanding 611.0 602.8 Diluted earnings per share common share $0.84 $0.93 11% Quarter Ended March 31 2020 2021 Other deductions, net Amortization of intangibles $59 $74 Restructuring costs 31 17 Other (48) (58) Total $42 $33 Table 2 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended March 31 Percent 2020 2021 Change Net sales $8,313 $8,592 3% Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 4,804 5,007 SG&A expenses 2,106 2,052 Other deductions, net 220 155 Interest expense, net 71 78 Earnings before income taxes 1,112 1,300 17% Income taxes 259 280 Net earnings 853 1,020 Less: Noncontrolling interests in earnings of subsidiaries 10 14 Net earnings common stockholders $843 $1,006 19% Diluted avg. shares outstanding 612.6 602.3 Diluted earnings per share common share $1.37 $1.67 22% Six Months Ended March 31 2020 2021 Other deductions, net Amortization of intangibles $118 $152 Restructuring costs 128 83 Special advisory fees 13 — Other (39) (80) Total $220 $155 Table 3 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED) Quarter Ended March 31 2020 2021 Assets Cash and equivalents $2,583 $2,342 Receivables, net 2,641 2,754 Inventories 2,058 2,016 Other current assets 750 849 Total current assets 8,032 7,961 Property, plant & equipment, net 3,553 3,663 Goodwill 6,520 7,787 Other intangible assets 2,498 3,095 Other 1,108 1,294 Total assets $21,711 $23,800 Liabilities and equity Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt $3,741 $1,456 Accounts payable 1,521 1,797 Accrued expenses 2,678 3,041 Total current liabilities 7,940 6,294 Long-term debt 3,960 5,823 Other liabilities 2,248 2,503 Total equity 7,563 9,180 Total liabilities and equity $21,711 $23,800 Table 4 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended March 31 2020 2021 Operating activities Net earnings $853 $1,020 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 422 483 Stock compensation 18 125 Pension expense 34 16 Changes in operating working capital (260) 66 Other, net (55) (95) Cash provided by operating activities 1,012 1,615 Investing activities Capital expenditures (225) (222) Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired (96) (1,611) Other, net (42) 61 Cash used in investing activities (363) (1,772) Financing activities Net increase in short-term borrowings 2,076 60 Proceeds from short-term borrowings greater than three months 433 — Payments of long-term debt (502) (301) Dividends paid (611) (606) Purchases of common stock (942) (78) Other, net 39 83 Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 493 (842) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents (53) 26 Increase (Decrease) in cash and equivalents 1,089 (973) Beginning cash and equivalents 1,494 3,315 Ending cash and equivalents $2,583 $2,342 Table 5 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED) Quarter Ended March 31 2020 2021 Sales Measurement & Analytical Instrumentation $776 $732 Valves, Actuators & Regulators 854 836 Industrial Solutions 494 555 Systems & Software 585 670 Automation Solutions 2,709 2,793 Climate Technologies 1,026 1,160 Tools & Home Products 432 485 Commercial & Residential Solutions 1,458 1,645 Eliminations (5) (7) Net sales $4,162 $4,431 Earnings Automation Solutions $391 $471 Climate Technologies 217 245 Tools & Home Products 89 112 Commercial & Residential Solutions 306 357 Stock compensation 38 (61) Unallocated pension and postretirement costs 12 23 Corporate and other (22) (15) Interest expense, net (36) (38) Earnings before income taxes $689 $737 Restructuring costs Automation Solutions $23 $12 Climate Technologies 2 3 Tools & Home Products 5 1 Commercial & Residential Solutions 7 4 Corporate 1 1 Total $31 $17 The table above does not include $9 and $4 of costs related to restructuring actions that were reported in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively. Depreciation and Amortization Automation Solutions $138 $156 Climate Technologies 45 47 Tools & Home Products 19 20 Commercial & Residential Solutions 64 67 Corporate and other 9 16 Total $211 $239 Table 6 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended March 31 2020 2021 Sales Measurement & Analytical Instrumentation $1,571 $1,430 Valves, Actuators & Regulators 1,767 1,642 Industrial Solutions 1,001 1,063 Systems & Software 1,222 1,350 Automation Solutions 5,561 5,485 Climate Technologies 1,899 2,191 Tools & Home Products 862 930 Commercial & Residential Solutions 2,761 3,121 Eliminations (9) (14) Net sales $8,313 $8,592 Earnings Automation Solutions $701 $832 Climate Technologies 368 457 Tools & Home Products 175 210 Commercial & Residential Solutions 543 667 Stock compensation (18) (125) Unallocated pension and postretirement costs 25 47 Corporate and other (68) (43) Interest expense, net (71) (78) Earnings before income taxes $1,112 $1,300 Restructuring costs Automation Solutions $106 $76 Climate Technologies 9 4 Tools & Home Products 8 2 Commercial & Residential Solutions 17 6 Corporate 5 1 Total $128 $83 The table above does not include $9 and $7 of costs related to restructuring actions that were reported in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses for the six months ended March 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively. Depreciation and Amortization $277 $312 Automation Solutions Climate Technologies 89 96 Tools & Home Products 38 39 Commercial & Residential Solutions 127 135 Corporate and other 18 36 Total $422 $483 Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other Table 7 Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures (denoted by *) with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions, except per share amounts): Q2 2021 Underlying Sales Change Auto Solns Comm & Res Solns Emerson Reported (GAAP) 3 % 13 % 6 % (Favorable) / Unfavorable FX (3) % (2) % (3) % Acquisitions / Divestitures (2) % — % (1) % Underlying* (2) % 11 % 2 % FY 2021E Underlying Sales Change Auto Solns Comm & Res Solns Emerson Reported (GAAP) 3% - 5% 14% - 16% 6% - 9% (Favorable) / Unfavorable FX ~ (3)% ~ (2)% ~(2)% Acquisitions / Divestitures ~ (1)% ~ - % ~(1)% Underlying* (1)% - 1% 12% - 14% 3% - 6% Q2 Earnings Per Share Q2 FY20 Q2 FY21 Change Earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.84 $ 0.93 11 % Restructuring 0.05 0.03 (3) % OSI purchase accounting items — 0.01 1 % Adjusted earnings per share* $ 0.89 $ 0.97 9 % Earnings Per Share FY2021E Earnings per share (GAAP) $3.55 - $3.65 Restructuring ~ 0.26 OSI purchase accounting items & fees ~ 0.07 Equity investment gain ~ (0.03) Adjusted earnings per share* $3.85 - $3.95 EBIT Margin Q2 FY20 Q2 FY21 Change FY21E Pretax margin (GAAP) 16.6 % 16.6 % - bps ~15.5% Interest expense, net 0.8 % 0.9 % 10 bps 1.0% Earnings before interest and taxes margin* 17.4 % 17.5 % 10 bps ~16.5% Restructuring 1.0 % 0.5 % (50) bps 1.0% OSI purchase accounting items — % 0.2 % 20 bps 0.1% Equity investment gain — % — % – bps (0.1)% Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes margin* 18.4 % 18.2 % (20) bps ~17.5% Depreciation and amortization expense 5.0% Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin* ~22.5%+ Automation Solutions Segment EBIT Margin Q2 FY20 Q2 FY21 Change Automation Solutions Segment EBIT margin (GAAP) 14.4 % 16.8 % 240 bps Restructuring and related charges impact 1.1 % 0.5 % (6) bps Automation Solutions Adjusted Segment EBIT margin* 15.5 % 17.3 % 180 bps Commercial & Residential EBIT Margin Q2 FY20 Q2 FY21 Change Commercial & Residential EBIT margin (GAAP) 21.0 % 21.7 % 70 bps Restructuring and related charges impact 0.6 % 0.3 % (30) bps Commercial & Residential Adjusted EBIT margin* 21.6 % 22.0 % 40 bps Q2 Cash Flow Q2 FY20 Q2 FY21 Change Operating cash flow (GAAP) $ 588 $ 807 37% Capital expenditures (111) (100) 11% Free cash flow* $ 477 $ 707 48% Cash Flow Q2 YTD FY20 Q2 YTD FY21 % Change Operating cash flow (GAAP) $ 1,012 $ 1,615 60% Capital expenditures (225) (222) 17% Free cash flow* $ 787 $ 1,393 77% FY 2021E Cash Flow FY 2021E Operating cash flow (GAAP) ~ $3,300 Capital expenditures ~ (600) Free cash flow* ~ $2,700 Cash Flow to Net Earnings Conversion Q2 FY21 Operating cash flow to net earnings (GAAP) 142 % Capital expenditures (17) % Free cash flow to net earnings* 125 % Note: Underlying sales and orders exclude the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and currency translation. 