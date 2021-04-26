Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Emerson Electric Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMR

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

(EMR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Emerson :'s Sensi Predict Smart HVAC Wins 2021 Edison Award

04/26/2021 | 09:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Edison Award recognizes Emerson’s innovative technology to help protect HVAC systems, further digital transformation within homes

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), a leader in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) technologies, announced today that its Sensi™ Predict smart HVAC solution has received the Silver Edison Award in the Innovative Services – AI Applications category, highlighting the ease and peace of mind it brings to consumers.

The award recognizes Emerson’s Sensi Predict as a 21st-century solution to the maintenance of home heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, sharing real-time system insights to help homeowners monitor performance and prevent unexpected problems. The Edison Awards, named after inventor Thomas Alva Edison, recognize and honor the world’s best innovations that are at the forefront of new product and service development, marketing and human-centered design.

Emerson’s Sensi Predict uses 10 sensors to analyze the performance of heating and cooling systems, which are among a home’s most costly asset. Sensi Predict technology provides real-time monitoring, alerting homeowners and their contractors when their HVAC systems aren’t operating at full efficiency. These alerts, which can be accessed conveniently on a smartphone, can help predict and prevent problems and, along with corrective maintenance, may lower utility costs and prolong the life of HVAC systems.

“Our heating and cooling systems are critical to the health and comfort of our families and the environment, yet we have so little visibility into how they are performing on a day-to-day basis,” said Jamie Froedge, executive president of Emerson’s Commercial & Residential Solutions business. “We are honored to be recognized for this innovative technology that provides both awareness and peace of mind when it comes to an essential component of our home.”

Fault detection and diagnostics is a new frontier in HVAC technology, and Emerson has led the charge in bringing this innovation to the residential market with Sensi Predict. Both homeowners and contractors can leverage the technology, which delivers a seamless and simple user experience. For contractors, Sensi Predict quickly and cost effectively helps differentiate their value proposition and service offering to homeowners, providing enhanced credibility to stand out and build trust.

The Edison Awards highlight top-tier new product innovation, service development and human-centered design. Finalists for the Edison awards were chosen as the “best of the best” by 3,000 of the world’s top senior business executives, academics and innovation professionals.

“We were very impressed by the level of collaboration and discovery in this year’s entries,” said Edison Universe Executive Director Frank Bonafilia. “Somehow, while facing the unprecedented challenges of this global pandemic, companies around the world figured out how to work safely and smartly and still innovate at an award-winning level.”

For more information on Emerson’s Sensi Predict smart HVAC system, visit Sensi.Emerson.com.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

About the Edison Awards

Established in 1987, the Edison Awards is the world’s most revered Innovation Award dedicated to recognizing and honoring the best in innovation and innovators since 1987. For more information about the Edison Awards complete program and a list of past winners, visit www.edisonawards.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
09:47aEMERSON  : 's Sensi Predict Smart HVAC Wins 2021 Edison Award
BU
04/23EMERSON ELECTRIC  : UBS Adjusts Emerson Electric's Price Target to $105 From $10..
MT
04/15EMERSON ELECTRIC  : New Emerson Tank Inventory Software Application Improves Ope..
PU
04/14EMERSON ELECTRIC  : Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conferenc..
AQ
04/14EMERSON  : Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
04/14EMERSON  : 's Cloud-Hosted Software Helps Repsol to Boost Performance
BU
04/14RBC Capital Raises Price Targets, Estimates on Multi-Industry Stocks, Sees V-..
MT
04/14EMERSON ELECTRIC  : RBC Raises Price Target on Emerson Electric to $96 From $95,..
MT
04/13EMERSON  : Wins 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award
BU
04/13EMERSON ELECTRIC  : New Knife Gate Valve Reduces Total Cost of Ownership in Seve..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 842 M - -
Net income 2021 2 085 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 132 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,6x
Yield 2021 2,15%
Capitalization 55 479 M 55 479 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,40x
EV / Sales 2022 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 83 500
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
Duration : Period :
Emerson Electric Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 98,00 $
Last Close Price 92,46 $
Spread / Highest target 15,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Surendralal L Karsanbhai President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank J. Dellaquila Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
David N. Farr Non-Executive Chairman
Jake Fritz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Ram R. Krishnan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.15.04%55 479
KEYENCE CORPORATION-11.14%115 711
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE16.01%91 757
NIDEC CORPORATION2.12%71 870
EATON CORPORATION PLC19.00%56 954
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.7.28%31 253
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ