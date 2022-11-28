Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Emerson Electric Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMR   US2910111044

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

(EMR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:20 2022-11-28 am EST
95.68 USD   -0.46%
Emerson to Make Available Presentation Materials from Investor Conference
BU
11/23Emerson's New Analytics Software Automates Utilities Monitoring and Reporting for Clean-in-Place Applications
AQ
11/18A Look Ahead For Industrial Automation : a strategic lever for business performance and meeting net zero goals, and how the industrial automation architecture is changing to offer boundless automation
PU
Emerson to Make Available Presentation Materials from Investor Conference

11/28/2022 | 09:03am EST
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) announced today that presentation materials from its investor conference will be made available at 7:15 a.m. Central Time / 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at emersoninvestorconference.connectid.cloud. The conference will include presentations from President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai and other senior executives.

A live webcast of the investor conference will begin at 8:00 a.m. Central Time / 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A link to register and attend the webcast is available at emersoninvestorconference.connectid.cloud. The webcast will remain available for 90 days.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world’s most essential industries. Emerson is an automation leader that helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals through its unmatched automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech. For more information, visit Emerson.com.


© Business Wire 2022
