Emerson to Make Available Presentation Materials from Investor Conference

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) announced today that presentation materials from its investor conference will be made available at 7:15 a.m. Central Time / 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at emersoninvestorconference.connectid.cloud. The conference will include presentations from President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai and other senior executives.

A live webcast of the investor conference will begin at 8:00 a.m. Central Time / 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A link to register and attend the webcast is available at emersoninvestorconference.connectid.cloud. The webcast will remain available for 90 days.

