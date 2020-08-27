Utilities Up After Fed's Inflation Shift -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers ticked up after the Federal Reserve's change in its inflation-targeting framework was seen as weighing on Treasury yields for the foreseeable future, generating more demand for yield-oriented utility stocks.

Emerson Electric agreed to buy a technology company, in a bet that the utility industry would digitize its systems.

Hurricane Laura weakened to a Category 1 storm hours after barreling ashore near the Texas-Louisiana border, but it continued to threaten what forecasters described as severe flooding and widespread wind damage, knocking out power for hundreds of thousands of people.

