EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

(EMR)
Utilities Up After Fed's Inflation Shift -- Utilities Roundup

08/27/2020 | 05:30pm EDT

Shares of power producers ticked up after the Federal Reserve's change in its inflation-targeting framework was seen as weighing on Treasury yields for the foreseeable future, generating more demand for yield-oriented utility stocks.

Emerson Electric agreed to buy a technology company, in a bet that the utility industry would digitize its systems.

Hurricane Laura weakened to a Category 1 storm hours after barreling ashore near the Texas-Louisiana border, but it continued to threaten what forecasters described as severe flooding and widespread wind damage, knocking out power for hundreds of thousands of people. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 730 M - -
Net income 2020 1 757 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 186 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,3x
Yield 2020 2,82%
Capitalization 41 993 M 41 993 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,76x
EV / Sales 2021 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 88 000
Free-Float 62,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 71,05 $
Last Close Price 70,27 $
Spread / Highest target 18,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David N. Farr Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael H. Train President
Steven J. Pelch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank J. Dellaquila Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jake Fritz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-8.50%41 700
KEYENCE CORPORATION13.46%100 329
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE17.27%67 894
NIDEC CORPORATION18.01%48 887
EATON CORPORATION PLC8.55%41 138
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION13.90%26 770
