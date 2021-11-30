Log in
    EMT   AU0000076200

EMETALS LIMITED

(EMT)
Summary

eMetals : Application for quotation of securities - EMT

11/30/2021 | 05:41pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

EMETALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday December 01, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

EMT

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

100,000,000

01/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

EMETALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

142411390

1.3

ASX issuer code

EMT

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

1/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

19-Nov-2021 09:34

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

EMT

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

Further securities issue following shareholder approval at the forthcoming General Meeting as announced on 19 Nov 2021.

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

ASX +security code and description

EMT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

1/12/2021

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

72

100.00 %

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

100,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.01250000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EMetals Limited published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 22:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,91 M -0,65 M -0,65 M
Net cash 2021 0,98 M 0,70 M 0,70 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,35 M 6,63 M 6,66 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,8%
Chart EMETALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
eMetals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMETALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gary Lyons Non-Executive Chairman
Teck Siong Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Mathew Donald Walker Non-Executive Director
Harpreet Sonu Singh Cheema Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMETALS LIMITED-18.52%6
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.28%9 594
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-19.37%8 374
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.22.91%7 447
HECLA MINING COMPANY-13.58%3 014
SINO-PLATINUM METALS CO.,LTD33.18%2 289