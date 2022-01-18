eMetals : Application for quotation of securities - EMT
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
EMETALS LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Wednesday January 19, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
EMT
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
20,000,000
19/01/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
1 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
EMETALS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
142411390
1.3
ASX issuer code
EMT
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
19/1/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
2 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
19-Nov-2021 09:34
New - Proposed issue of securities -
A placement or other type of issue
EMT
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
Yes
2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B
Director Participation to be completed.
Application for quotation of +securities
3 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Placement Details
only
ASX +security code and description
EMT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
19/1/2022
use
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -
including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each
category.
personalFor
Total percentage of +securities held
Number of +securities held
Number of holders
For example, to enter a value of 50%
please input as 50.00
1 - 1,000
%
1,001
- 5,000
%
5,001
- 10,000
%
10,001 - 100,000
%
100,001 and over
4
100.00 %
Application for quotation of +securities
4 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
20,000,000
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Issued a total of 20,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares to RM Corporate Finance Pty Ltd (Lead Manager).
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
0.012500
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
This is the share based fee component with the remaining fee being cash settled at the election of the Lead Manager.
Application for quotation of +securities
5 / 6
