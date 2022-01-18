Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  EMetals Limited
  News
  Summary
    EMT   AU0000076200

EMETALS LIMITED

(EMT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/18 06:14:15 pm
0.019 AUD   -5.00%
05:52pEMETALS : Application for quotation of securities - EMT
PU
01/13EMETALS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - EMT
PU
01/12EMETALS : Application for quotation of securities - EMT
PU
eMetals : Application for quotation of securities - EMT

01/18/2022 | 05:52pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

EMETALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday January 19, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

EMT

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

20,000,000

19/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

EMETALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

142411390

1.3

ASX issuer code

EMT

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

19/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

19-Nov-2021 09:34

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

EMT

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

Director Participation to be completed.

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

EMT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

19/1/2022

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

4

100.00 %

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

20,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Issued a total of 20,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares to RM Corporate Finance Pty Ltd (Lead Manager).

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.012500

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

This is the share based fee component with the remaining fee being cash settled at the election of the Lead Manager.

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EMetals Limited published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 22:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,91 M -0,65 M -0,65 M
Net cash 2021 0,98 M 0,71 M 0,71 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15,8 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,2%
Chart EMETALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
eMetals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMETALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gary Lyons Non-Executive Chairman
Teck Siong Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Mathew Donald Walker Non-Executive Director
Harpreet Sonu Singh Cheema Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMETALS LIMITED11.11%11
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.69%12 267
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED14.18%10 234
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.7.63%8 127
HECLA MINING COMPANY-2.68%2 734
SINO-PLATINUM METALS CO.,LTD-4.13%2 215