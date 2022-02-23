eMetals : December 2021 Interim Financial Report

Your directors submit the financial report of eMetals Limited ("the Company"), and its controlled entities (Group) for the half-year ended 31 December 2021. In order to comply with the provisions of the Corporations Act 2001, the directors report as follows:

Mathew Walker Executive Director Gary Lyons Non-executive Chairman Teck Wong Non-executive Director

The principal activity of the Group during the financial period was mineral exploration within Australia.

SALMON GUMS PROJECT

Salmon Gums holds two exploration license applications known as E63/2126 and E63/2127 (Applications) in the south of Western Australia situated respectively 82 kilometres east and 18 kilometres northeast of the small town of Salmon Gums (Figure 1).

The Applications cover areas underlain by meta-granites of Archaean to Proterozoic age. These granitic rocks are situated within the Albany - Fraser Orogen on the south and southeastern margins of the Yilgarn Craton.

Outcrop of the meta-granites within the Applications is rare with most of the tenement overlain by Cainozoic sediments, aeolian sands and salt lakes. Whilst there are no known occurrences of mineralization in either area very little prospecting or exploration has been historically conducted.

From a study of the open file reports available on WAMEX(A106697, A97441), the previous exploration which has been conducted has predominantly been for gold and to a lesser extent for uranium and base metals. In the period 2006 to 2008 Toro Energy Ltd completed 10 air-core drillholes within E63/2127 and assayed the resulting spoil for iron, copper, gold, nickel, lead, zinc, and uranium in a search for uranium mineralization. In the period 2011 to 2012 AngloGold Ashanti (Australia) Ltd completed fence lines of auger drillholes across E63/2127 in a search for gold. Results from this small amount of exploration activity for a variety of commodities were inconclusive and it is notable that no exploration for rare earth element mineralization (REE) over the tenement area has been conducted.