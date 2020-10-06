Emgold Mining : COMMENCES EXPLORATION ON MINDORA PROPERTY, NV

Vancouver, British Columbia - Emgold Mining Corporation (TSXV:EMR, OTC:EGMCF, FRA:EMLM, BSE:EMLM) ('Emgold' or the 'Company') announces that it has commenced fall/winter exploration activities on its Mindora Property, NV ('Mindora' or the 'Property'). The Company's strategy is to:

Organize, review, and analyze substantial historic exploration data from the past operators using the latest methods.

Locate collars of historic drill holes in the field.

Conduct surface geologic and structural mapping.

Conduct geophysics (IP and magnetic surveys) on the property.

Conduct geochemical surface sampling.

Using the above date, design and permit a reverse circulation drill program to twin historic drill holes and test known mineralized zones.

Conduct the drill program.

Model historic and modern exploration data.

Management may elect to modify exploration plans based on actual exploration results obtained during the program.

About the Mindora Property

Mindora is a gold/silver and base metal exploration property located 20 miles southeast of Hawthorne, Nevada. The gold-silver zone is an epithermal, carbonate-hosted, structurally controlled deposit in the Luning Limestone Formation. The gold-silver zone overlies a porphyry system with molybdenum mineralization. There is also evidence of copper skarn and copper porphyry mineralization on the Property.

The Property was discovered and worked in the late 1800's. In the 1920's a limited amount of production came from a series of rich, silver-bearing veins. During the period 1946-1948, an estimated 10,000 tons of direct-shipping ore was mined from the Property at unknown grade.

In the 1970's, geologists recognized the potential for epithermal gold and silver mineralization, and similarities to the nearby Santa Fe deposit and other carbonate-rich sediment-hosted gold deposits in Nevada. Several companies staked the property during this period, did limited sampling and geophysics, and then dropped their claims.

Hawthorne Gold Corporation acquired the property in 1979, and in the following year, brought in E & B Exploration Inc. ('E & B') as a joint-venture partner and operator. E & B completed programs of rock-chip sampling and trench sampling, surface and underground geologic mapping, geophysical surveys, and drilled approximately 31,425 ft. (9,578 m) in 134 holes (including a water-well and two diamond core holes). E & B's work developed four known mineralized zones.

Eureka Resources, Inc.('Eureka') acquired E & B's interest in 1983. Eureka conducted IP, magnetic and VLF electromagnetic surveys, soil and rock-chip sampling and drilled an additional approximately 11,441 ft. (3,487 m) in 40 holes. In 1988, Eureka commissioned metallurgical studies and a detailed review by Kilborn Engineering with the goal of developing a small open pit gold mine. Total drilling on the Property is therefore about 42,836 ft. (13,056 m), mostly in vertical holes in the range of 200-400 ft. (61-122 m), with a maximum drilling depth of 700 ft. (214 m).

The data available on the Property was generated through exploration prior to the implementation of National Instrument ('NI') 43-101. No mineral resources or reserves have been defined on the Property that meet NI 43-101 or CIM Standards of Disclosure.

Eureka failed to file assessment work on the claims in 2001 and Nevada Sunrise LLC ('NS') and BL Exploration ('BLE') staked the Property in 2001 and 2003 respectively, resulting in the current land package of the 30 NS and BLE Claims. Little exploration work has been done on the property since the last drilling program, completed in 1995.

On May 21, 2019, Emgold announced by press release its intent to acquire 12 unpatented NS claims and 18 unpatented BLE claims making up the current Property. Emgold has completed US$50,000 in payments to BLE and is in the process of transferring the 18 unpatented claims from BLE to Emgold's U.S. subsidiary, Golden Arrow Mining Corporation. Emgold has made US$75,000 in payments, to date, to NS and has three additional annual payments of US$25,000 each to make to complete its acquisition of the 12 unpatented NS claims.

Qualified Person

Robert Pease, C.P.G., a qualified person under the NI 43-101 instrument, has reviewed and approved the content of this press release.

About Emgold

Emgold is a gold and base metal exploration company focused on Nevada and Quebec. The Company's strategy is to look for quality acquisitions, add value to these assets through exploration, and monetize them through sale, joint ventures, option, royalty, and other transactions to create value for our shareholders (acquisition and divestiture (A&D) business model).

In Nevada, Emgold's Golden Arrow Property, the core asset of the Company, is an advanced stage gold and silver property with a well-defined measured and indicated resource. New York Canyon is a base metal property subject to an Earn-in with Option to Joint Venture Agreement with Kennecott Exploration, a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO). Buckskin Rawhide East is a gold and silver property leased to Rawhide Mining LLC, who operate the adjacent Rawhide Mine and represents a royalty opportunity for the Company.

In Quebec, the Casa South Property, is an early stage gold property adjacent to Hecla Mining Corporation's (NYSE:HL) operating Casa Berardi Mine. The East-West Property, which Emgold has an option on to acquire up to a 55% interest, is a gold property adjacent to and on strike with Wesdome Gold Mine Ltd.'s (TSX:WDO) Kiena Complex and O3 Mining Corporation's (TSX:OIII) Malarctic Property (Marban Project). Emgold also has a 1% NSR in the Troilus North Property, part of the Troilus Mine Property being explored by Troilus Gold Corporation (TSX:TLG).

Note that the location of Emgold's properties adjacent to producing or past producing mines does not guarantee exploration success at Emgold's properties or that mineral resources or reserves will be delineated. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's website at www.emgold.comor view the Company's filings available at www.sedar.com.

