Emira Property Fund : General offer by Emira to acquire up to 100% of issued shares (other than those shares already owned) of Transcend

ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING A GENERAL OFFER BY EMIRA TO ACQUIRE UP TO 100% OF THE ISSUED SHARES (OTHER THAN THOSE SHARES ALREADY OWNED) OF TRANSCEND RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY FUND LIMITED ("TRANSCEND")

This once off liquidity event is at a 12% premium to the R4.80 Clean closing price as at 7 July 2022 and 10.5% to the 90 day volume weighted average traded Clean Price ("VWAP") of Transcend shares on the JSE.

The Proposed Transaction can be comfortably funded from Emira's current balance sheet and available liquidity resources, and the impact will be positive to Emira's distributable income per share, as well as adding to the ultimate net asset value per share for Emira shareholders.

Irrevocable support for the Offer has already been provided by 16,7% of the Transcend shareholders.

Information on Transcend

Transcend is a specialist residential focused Real Estate Investment Trust, listed on the Main Board of the JSE.

Transcend's portfolio of properties comprises income generating residential properties, with a focus on housing opportunities that are affordable and lifestyle enhancing and located in well- situated and high growth urban areas. Transcend's properties are located in Gauteng and the Western Cape. Categorisation and financial information

The General Offer is categorised as a Category 2 transaction in terms of the JSE Listings Requirements and as such is not subject to Emira shareholder approval.

The following financial information has been extracted from the audited annual financial statements of Transcend for the year ended 31 December 2021 (prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards):

• Net operating profit (R'000) 166 871 • Net profit (R'000) 219 757 • Dividend per share (cents) 56.39 • Basic earnings per share (cents) 166.27 • Headline earnings per share (cents) 87.95 • Net asset value per share (cents) 808

5. Responsibility statement

The Emira Board accepts responsibility for the information contained in this announcement insofar as it relates to Emira. To the best of its knowledge and belief, such information contained herein is true and nothing has been omitted which is likely to affect the importance of such information.

