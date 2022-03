Emirates Integrated Telecommunications : تنويه من الشركة

PROCEDURES FOR ISSUANCE OF PROXY BY

THE SHAREHOLDERS OF EMIRATES INTEGRATED TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY PJSC ("EITC")

With reference to the invitation sent to the shareholders for the General Meeting of EITC which will be held virtually on Monday, 21st March 2022 at 3:00 pm, any of the shareholders of EITC intending to appoint a proxy should use the proxy/ power of attorney form (as appended to the invitation) and the shareholder signature on this form should be approved by any of the following entities in accordance with Article 40(2) of the Chairman of Authority's Board of Directors' Decision no. (3/Chairman) of 2020 concerning approval of joint stock companies governance guide: