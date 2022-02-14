Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Dubai Financial Market
  5. Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DU   AEE000701012

EMIRATES INTEGRATED TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY PJSC

(DU)
  Report
Emirates Integrated Telecommunications : Presentation of Financial Report

02/14/2022 | 03:13am EST
Full-year and Q4 2021 results

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC

14 February 2022

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC

Disclaimer

This document has been prepared by Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC (the "Company") solely for presentation purposes. The information contained in this document has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, the accuracy, the completeness or the correctness of the information contained herein. None of the Company or any of its respective affiliates, advisors or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever for any direct or indirect loss whatsoever arising from any use of this document, or contents, or otherwise arising in connection with it.

This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase any share or other security in the Company and neither it nor any part of it shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever. Before making any investment decision, an investor should consider whether such an investment is suitable for his particular purposes and should seek the relevant appropriate professional advice.

Any decision to purchase shares or other securities in the Company is the sole responsibility of the investors.

Certain information contained in this document consists of forward-looking statements reflecting the current view of the Company with respect to future events. They are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and based on certain assumptions. Many factors could make the expected results, performance or achievements be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements (including, but not limited to, worldwide economic trends, economic and political climate of United Arab Emirates, the Middle East and changes in business strategy and various other factors) to be materially different from the actual historical results, performance achieved by the company. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove different stock movements or performance achievements may vary materially from those described in such forward-looking statements. Recipients of this document are cautioned not to place any reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to republish revised forward- looking statements to reflect changed events or circumstances.

For further information about the company, or material contained within this forward looking statement, please direct your enquiries to our Investor Relations team by email at investor.relations@du.ae.

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC

2

Agenda

  • Highlights
  • Operating review
  • Financial review
  • Appendix

3

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC

Q4 2021 highlights Recovery is gaining pace

Macro update

Company

update

Macro

  • Oil prices remain very supportive of growth forecasts
  • PMI readings are edging towards pre-pandemic levels
  • UAE's wide-ranging reforms are supportive of an increase in FDI and population growth
  • First quarter of EXPO 2020

Resumption of domestic and international mobility

• In-school learning remains the norm

• Return to office was prevalent

• Tourism activity accelerated in Q4 thanks to EXPO 2020 and hosting of international sport events

• Strong commercial momentum in Consumer Fixed services

• Mobile postpaid segment invigorated by handset bundles and increased mobility

• Solid performance from the Mobile prepaid segment

• 5G network coverage: 91% of the population

4

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC

Financial review

Highlights

Revenues

(AED million)

+12.0%

2,740

3,070

Q4'20

Q4'21

Revenues

(AED million)

+5.4%

11,084

11,682

2020

2021

(*) Net profit (adjusted) excludes signficiant one-off items

EBITDA

(AED million)

+20.5%

1,031

1,242

Q4'20

Q4'21

EBITDA

(AED million)

+1.9%

4,507

4,592

2020

2021

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC

Net profit (adjusted*)

(AED million)

+14.7%

185

212

Q4'20

Q4'21

Net profit (adjusted*)

(AED million)

-9.3%

1,017

923

2020

2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Emirate Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 08:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11 882 M 3 235 M 3 235 M
Net income 2022 1 175 M 320 M 320 M
Net Debt 2022 1 323 M 360 M 360 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,4x
Yield 2022 3,43%
Capitalization 29 917 M 8 145 M 8 145 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
EV / Sales 2023 2,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 20,1%
Chart EMIRATES INTEGRATED TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY PJSC
Duration : Period :
Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMIRATES INTEGRATED TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY PJSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 6,60 AED
Average target price 6,98 AED
Spread / Average Target 5,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fahad Al-Hassawi Chief Executive Officer
Kais ben Hamida Chief Financial Officer
Malek Sultan Al-Malek Chairman
Peter Larnholt Chief Information Officer
Saleem Al-Blooshi Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMIRATES INTEGRATED TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY PJSC-0.30%8 145
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.62%223 825
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED20.41%154 418
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-7.25%104 462
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.67%100 735
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG8.99%96 113