Emirates Integrated Telecommunications : Presentation of Financial Report

Disclaimer

This document has been prepared by Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC (the "Company") solely for presentation purposes. The information contained in this document has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, the accuracy, the completeness or the correctness of the information contained herein. None of the Company or any of its respective affiliates, advisors or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever for any direct or indirect loss whatsoever arising from any use of this document, or contents, or otherwise arising in connection with it.

This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase any share or other security in the Company and neither it nor any part of it shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever. Before making any investment decision, an investor should consider whether such an investment is suitable for his particular purposes and should seek the relevant appropriate professional advice.

Any decision to purchase shares or other securities in the Company is the sole responsibility of the investors.

Certain information contained in this document consists of forward-looking statements reflecting the current view of the Company with respect to future events. They are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and based on certain assumptions. Many factors could make the expected results, performance or achievements be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements (including, but not limited to, worldwide economic trends, economic and political climate of United Arab Emirates, the Middle East and changes in business strategy and various other factors) to be materially different from the actual historical results, performance achieved by the company. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove different stock movements or performance achievements may vary materially from those described in such forward-looking statements. Recipients of this document are cautioned not to place any reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to republish revised forward- looking statements to reflect changed events or circumstances.

For further information about the company, or material contained within this forward looking statement, please direct your enquiries to our Investor Relations team by email at investor.relations@du.ae.