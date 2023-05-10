Emirates NBD Bank : Amendment to the terms and conditions

This notice does not constitute an offering of securities and is not for distribution in the United States. The Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under any relevant securities laws of any state of the United States of America and are subject to U.S. tax law requirements. Subject to certain exceptions, the Notes may not be offered or sold directly or indirectly within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons or to persons within the United States of America, as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act. Any forwarding, distribution or reproduction of this Notice in whole or in part is prohibited. Failure to comply with this notice may result in a violation of the Securities Act or the applicable laws of other jurisdictions.

Terms used in this notice but not defined herein shall have the meaning given to them in the Conditions of the Notes and/or the Amended Final Terms (as applicable).

This notice is only intended to provide a summary of the primary amendment made in respect of the Notes. Holders of Notes should refer to the Amended Final Terms for the full amendments made to the terms and conditions of the Notes.

In accordance with Condition 13 (Notices) of the Notes, the Issuer gives notice to the holders of the Notes that, following the consent of the Noteholders, the Issuer has amended and restated the Final Terms in the form annexed hereto (the "Amended Final Terms"). Amongst other amendments, the Reference Rate in respect of the Notes, with effect from the Interest Period commencing in July 2023, shall be the compounded daily Secured Overnight Financing Rate calculated using the five U.S. Government Securities Business Day backward observation shift.

THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES THE IMMEDIATE ATTENTION OF NOTEHOLDERS. IF NOTEHOLDERS ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE ACTION THEY SHOULD TAKE, THEY SHOULD CONSULT THEIR OWN INDEPENDENT PROFESSIONAL ADVISERS IMMEDIATELY.

MIFID II product governance / Professional investors and ECPs only target market - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (EEA). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom (the "UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law of the UK by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law of the UK by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law of the UK by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

Final Terms dated 3 July 2018, amended as of 29 July 2018 for listing purposes, and as further amended and restated on 10 May 2023

EMIRATES NBD BANK PJSC

(LEI Code: 54930029BCN8HF3B1286)

(the "Issuer")

Issue of USD 60,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 10 July 2025 (the "Notes")

under the U.S. $12,500,000,000

EURO MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the terms and conditions (the "Conditions") set forth in the base prospectus dated 25 July 2018 which constitutes a base prospectus (the "Base Prospectus") for the purposes of the Prospectus Directive. This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of Article 5.4 of the Prospectus Directive and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus.

Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus. The Base Prospectus is available for viewing on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange at http://www.bourse.lu, the website of NASDAQ Dubai at http://www.nasdaqdubai.com and during normal business hours from the registered office of the Issuer at Baniyas Road, Deira, P.O. Box 777, Dubai, UAE and the specified office of the Principal Paying Agent at Winchester House, 1 Great Winchester Street, London EC2N 2DB.