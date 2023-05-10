Emirates NBD Bank : Amendment to the terms and conditions

This notice does not constitute an offering of securities and is not for distribution in the United States. The Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under any relevant securities laws of any state of the United States of America and are subject to U.S. tax law requirements. Subject to certain exceptions, the Notes may not be offered or sold directly or indirectly within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons or to persons within the United States of America, as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act. Any forwarding, distribution or reproduction of this Notice in whole or in part is prohibited. Failure to comply with this notice may result in a violation of the Securities Act or the applicable laws of other jurisdictions.

Terms used in this notice but not defined herein shall have the meaning given to them in the Conditions of the relevant Series of Notes and/or the relevant Amended Final Terms (as applicable).

This notice is only intended to provide a summary of the primary amendment made in respect of the Notes. Holders of Notes should refer to the relevant Amended Final Terms for the full amendments made to the terms and conditions of the relevant Series of Notes.

In accordance with Condition 13 (Notices) of each Series, the Issuer gives notice to the holders of the Notes that, following the consent of the Noteholders, the Issuer has amended and restated the Final Terms in respect of each Series in the form annexed hereto (each the "Amended Final Terms" in respect of the relevant Series). Amongst other amendments, the Reference Rate in respect of the Notes, with effect from the Interest Period commencing in August 2023, shall be the compounded daily Secured Overnight Financing Rate calculated using the five U.S. Government Securities Business Day backward observation shift.

THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES THE IMMEDIATE ATTENTION OF NOTEHOLDERS. IF NOTEHOLDERS ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE ACTION THEY SHOULD TAKE, THEY SHOULD CONSULT THEIR OWN INDEPENDENT PROFESSIONAL ADVISERS IMMEDIATELY.

MiFID II PRODUCT GOVERNANCE/PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ECPs ONLY TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (EEA). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation. Notwithstanding the above, if the Issuer subsequently prepares and publishes a key information document under the PRIIPs Regulation in respect of the Notes and maintains compliance with PRIIPs Regulations and the Prospectus Directive, then the prohibition on the offering, sale or otherwise making available the Notes to an EEA retail investor as described above shall no longer apply.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom (the "UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law of the UK by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law of the UK by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law of the UK by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

Final Terms dated 18 February 2019, as amended and restated on 10 May 2023

EMIRATES NBD BANK PJSC

(LEI Code: 54930029BCN8HF3B1286)

(the "Issuer")

Issue of USD 50,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 20 February 2026 (the "Notes")

under the U.S. $12,500,000,000

EURO MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the terms and conditions (the "Conditions") set forth in the base prospectus dated 25 July 2018 and the supplement to the base prospectus dated 12 November 2018, which constitutes a base prospectus (the "Base Prospectus") for the purposes of the Prospectus Directive. This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of Article 5.4 of the Prospectus Directive and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus.