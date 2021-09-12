Dubai's Emaar hires Emirates NBD for sale of e-commerce business Namshi - sources

DUBAI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Dubai's Emaar has picked Emirates NBD to advise it on the sale of fashion e-commerce business Namshi, sources said.

Emaar Malls, the retail arm of Dubai's biggest developer, Emaar Properties, bought a 51% stake in Namshi from Global Fashion Group for $151 million in 2017 and the remaining 49% in 2019 for about $130 million.

Emaar is now weighing options to sell the business either through an outright sale or through a listing abroad via a special purpose acquisition vehicle (SPAC), sources told Reuters last month.

Dubai's biggest lender Emirates NBD has been picked to advise Emaar on the transaction, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Emirates NBD declined to comment and Emaar did not immediately comment.

An outright sale of Namshi may generate $600 million to $700 million in proceeds, while a listing through a SPAC could be more lucrative, a source told Reuters last month.

A SPAC raises money to acquire a private firm with the purpose of taking it public, allowing the target to list more quickly than via a traditional initial public offering. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Saeed Azhar. Editing by Jane Merriman)