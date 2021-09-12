Dubai's Emaar hires Emirates NBD for sale of e-commerce business Namshi - sources

DUBAI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Dubai's Emaar has
picked Emirates NBD to advise it on the sale of
fashion e-commerce business Namshi, sources said.
Emaar Malls, the retail arm of Dubai's biggest developer,
Emaar Properties, bought a 51% stake in Namshi from Global
Fashion Group for $151 million in 2017 and the
remaining 49% in 2019 for about $130 million.
Emaar is now weighing options to sell the business either
through an outright sale or through a listing abroad via a
special purpose acquisition vehicle (SPAC), sources told Reuters
last month.
Dubai's biggest lender Emirates NBD has been
picked to advise Emaar on the transaction, two sources familiar
with the matter said.
Emirates NBD declined to comment and Emaar did not
immediately comment.
An outright sale of Namshi may generate $600 million to $700
million in proceeds, while a listing through a SPAC could be
more lucrative, a source told Reuters last month.
A SPAC raises money to acquire a private firm with the
purpose of taking it public, allowing the target to list more
quickly than via a traditional initial public offering.
(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Saeed Azhar. Editing by Jane
Merriman)