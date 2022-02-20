Log in
    EMIRATESNBD   AEE000801010

EMIRATES NBD BANK PJSC

(EMIRATESNBD)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Dubai Financial Market - 02/18
13.8 AED   -1.43%
02/20EMIRATES NBD BANK : Nominees for Board of Directors membership
PU
02/09UAE's FAB seeks to buy Egypt's top investment bank EFG Hermes
RE
02/07EMIRATES NBD BANK : Notification from the company
PU
Emirates NBD Bank : Nominees for Board of Directors membership

02/20/2022 | 11:41pm EST
Date: 18 February 2022

2022 رياربف 18 :خيراتلا

Ref: GCS 2200066

2200066 سا يس يج: عجرملا

.

Mr. Hamed Ahmed Ali

مرتحملا

يلع دمحأ دماح /ديسلا

Chief Executive Officer

يذيفنتلا سيئرلا

Dubai Financial Market

يلاملا يبد قوس

P.O. Box 9700 Dubai, UAE

ةدحتملا ةيبرعلا تاراملإا ،يبد 9700 ب .ص

After Greetings,

،،،دعبو ةبيط ةيحت

Announcement of the Nominees for Emirates NBD Bank P.J.S.C. Board of Directors Nominees

We refer to the above subject and to the announcement to open the Board of Directors election nomination of Emirates NBD Bank P.J.S.C. in compliance with Federal Law No. 2 of 2015 concerning commercial companies and the Chairman of Authority's Board of Directors' Decision no. (3 / Chairman) of 2020 concerning the Joint Stock Companies Governance Guide, as well as the Articles of Association of the Company.

Please note that the period of nomination for the Board of Directors closed on Monday, 31 January 2022. The Central Bank of the UAE approved the candidature of the following persons:

Nominated Names

  1. H.H. Shaikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum
  2. Mr. Hesham Abdulla Qassim Al Qassim
  3. H.E. Mohamed Hadi Ahmed Al Hussaini
  4. H.E. Huda Syed Mohamed Alhashimi
  5. Mr. Jasim Mohammed Abdulrahim Al Ali
  6. H.E. Khalid Juma Al Majid
  7. Mr. Buti Obaid Buti Al Mulla
  8. Mr. Salem Mohammed Ibrahim Obaidalla

تاراملإا كنب ةرادإ سلجم ةيوضعل نيحشرملا ءامسأ نع نلاعلإا

.ع.م.ش ينطولا يبد

حشرتلا باب حتف نع نلاعلإاو هلاعأ عوضوملا ىلإ ةراشلإاب ًلااثتماو ،.ع.م.ش ينطولا يبد تاراملإا كنب ةرادإ سلجم ةيوضعل تاكرشلا نأشب 2015 ةنسل 2 مقر يداحتلإا نوناقلا تابلطتمل ةنسل )م.ر/3( مقر ةئيهلا ةرادإ سلجم سيئر رارقو ةيراجتلا كلذكو ةماعلا ةمهاسملا تاكرشلا ةمكوح ليلد دامتعا نأشب 2020

. ةكرشلل يساسلأا ماظنلا

دق ةرادلإا سلجم ةيوضعل حشرتلا ةرتف نأب ملعلاب مركتلا ىجري فرصم قفاو دقو .2022 رياني 31 قفاوملا نينثلاا موي يف تهتنا :هاندأ نيحشرملا ىلع يزكرملا ةدحتملا ةيبرعلا تاراملإا

نيحشرملا ءامسأ

موتكم لا ديعس نب دمحا خيشلا ومسلا بحاص

)1

مساقلا مساق اللهدبع ماشه /ديسلا

)2

ينيسحلا دمحا يداه دمحم يلاعم

)3

يمشاهلا ميعن دمحم ديس ىده /ةداعس

)4

يلعلا ميحرلا دبع دمحم مساج /ديسلا

)5

دجاملا ةعمج دلاخ /يلاعم

)6

لاملا يطب ديبع يطب /ديسلا

)7

اللهديبع ميهاربا ملاس /ديسلا

)8

  1. Mr. Ali Humaid Ali Al Owais
  2. Mr. Mohamed Hamad Obaid Al Shehi
  3. Ms. Eman Mohammed Khalfan Al Suwaidi
  4. Mr. Fardan Ali Fardan Ali Al Fardan
  5. Ms. Fahima Abdulrazaq Al Bastaki

The electronic voting system will open via the electronic services of Dubai Financial Market from Saturday, 19 February 2022 until the day of the General Assembly Meeting on 23 February 2022

The names of the above nominees are also available on Emirates NBD's website www.emiratesnbd.ae

Yours sincerely,

سيوعلا يلع ديمح يلع /ديسلا )9 يحشلا ديبع دمح دمحم /ديسلا )10 يديوسلا نافلخ دمحم ناميإ /ةديسلا )11 نادرفلا يلع نادرف يلع نادرف /ديسلا )12 يكتسبلا قازرلادبع ةميهف /ةديسلا )13

قوسل ةينورتكللإا تامدخلا ربع ينورتكللإا تيوصتلا حتف متيس موي ىتحو 2022 رياربف 19 قفاوملا تبسلا موي يلاملا يبد رياربف 23 قفاوملا ءاعبرلاا موي ةيمومعلا ةيعمجلا عامتجا

.2022

عقوملا ىلع ًاضيا هرفوتم هلاعا ةروكذملا نيحشرملا ءامسا www.emiratesnbd.ae. ينطولا يبد تاراملإا كنبل ينورتكللإا

،،ريدقتلاو مارتحلاا قئاف لوبقب اولضفتو

ينسوحلا فلخ دمح

ةعومجملل ةكرشلا رس نيمأ

ع.م.ش ينطولا يبد تاراملإا كنب

Hamad Khalaf Al Hosani

Group Company Secretary

Emirates NBD Bank P.J.S.C.

Cc.: Securities and Commodities Authority

علسلاو ةيلاملا قارولأا ةئيه : ىلإ ةخسن

Disclaimer

Emirates NBD Bank PJSC published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 04:40:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
