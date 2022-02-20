Emirates NBD Bank : Nominees for Board of Directors membership

Announcement of the Nominees for Emirates NBD Bank P.J.S.C. Board of Directors Nominees

We refer to the above subject and to the announcement to open the Board of Directors election nomination of Emirates NBD Bank P.J.S.C. in compliance with Federal Law No. 2 of 2015 concerning commercial companies and the Chairman of Authority's Board of Directors' Decision no. (3 / Chairman) of 2020 concerning the Joint Stock Companies Governance Guide, as well as the Articles of Association of the Company.

Please note that the period of nomination for the Board of Directors closed on Monday, 31 January 2022. The Central Bank of the UAE approved the candidature of the following persons:

Nominated Names