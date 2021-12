Emirates NBD Bank : Notification from the company

Date: 23 December 2021

Subject: Dubai Bank P.J.S.C.

Further to the announcement by Emirates NBD Bank (P.J.S.C) ('Emirates NBD') on 7th April 2021 regarding Dubai Bank (P.J.S.C.), Emirates NBD confirms that a controlling interest in Dubai Bank (P.J.S.C.) has been transferred to Eradah Capital (L.L.C.)."

