Emirates NBD Bank : Notification from the company

Annual Report of the Internal Shari'ah Supervision Committee of Emirates NBD - Islamic

Issued on: 16/01/2022

To: Shareholders of Emirates NBD PJSC

After greetings,

Pursuant to requirements stipulated in the relevant laws, regulations and standards (the "Regulatory Requirements"), the Internal Shari'ah Supervision Committee (the "ISSC") of the Islamic Window of Emirates NBD PJSC Group (the "Institution") presents to you the ISSC's Annual Report regarding Shari'ah compliant businesses and operations of the Institution for the financial year ending on 31 December 2021.

1. Responsibility of the ISSC:

In accordance with the Regulatory Requirements and the ISSC's charter, the ISSC's responsibility is stipulated as to:

undertake Shari'ah supervision of all businesses, activities, products, services, contracts, documents and business charters of the Institution; and the Institution's policies, accounting standards, operations and activities in general, memorandum of association, charter, financial statements, allocation of expenditures and costs, and distribution of profits between holders of investment accounts and shareholders (" Institution's Activities ") and issue Shari'ah resolutions in this regard. Determine Shari'ah parameters necessary for the Institution's Activities, and the Institution's compliance with Islamic Shari'ah within the framework of the rules, principles, and standards set by the Higher Shari'ah Authority (" HSA ") to ascertain compliance of the Institution with Islamic Shari'ah.

The senior management is responsible for compliance of the Institution with Islamic Shari'ah in accordance with the HSA's resolutions, fatwas, and opinions, and the ISSC's resolutions within the framework of the rules, principles, and standards set by the HSA ("Compliance with Islamic Shari'ah") in all Institution's Activities, and the Board bears the ultimate responsibility in this regard.