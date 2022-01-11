Emirates NBD Bank : Opens the nominations for BOD membership

Emirates NBD Bank P.J.S.C.

Announcement on the Opening of Nomination for

Membership of the Board of Directors

The Company's Board of Directors has the honor to inform the shareholders of the opening of nomination for the Board of Directors membership during the period from Wednesday 12 January 2022 to Friday 21 January 2022. Any person/shareholder who meets the conditions of nomination for the Board membership may nominate himself for the membership by an application to be submitted to the Management of the Company via the e-mail:hamadk@emiratesnbd.com, provided that the application shall include an introductory profile of the applicant and the capacity of membership for which he wishes to nominate himself (Executive Director/ Non-Executive Director/ Independent Director).

General conditions: