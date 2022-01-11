Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Dubai Financial Market
  5. Emirates NBD Bank PJSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMIRATESNBD   AEE000801010

EMIRATES NBD BANK PJSC

(EMIRATESNBD)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Emirates NBD Bank : Opens the nominations for BOD membership

01/11/2022 | 12:08am EST
Emirates NBD Bank P.J.S.C.

Announcement on the Opening of Nomination for

Membership of the Board of Directors

The Company's Board of Directors has the honor to inform the shareholders of the opening of nomination for the Board of Directors membership during the period from Wednesday 12 January 2022 to Friday 21 January 2022. Any person/shareholder who meets the conditions of nomination for the Board membership may nominate himself for the membership by an application to be submitted to the Management of the Company via the e-mail:hamadk@emiratesnbd.com, provided that the application shall include an introductory profile of the applicant and the capacity of membership for which he wishes to nominate himself (Executive Director/ Non-Executive Director/ Independent Director).

General conditions:

  1. The number of members to be elected to the Board of Directors is (9) members.
  2. Nominations for Board membership shall remain open for a period of (10) days from the date of this announcement in accordance with the requirements of
    Article (9) of the Chairman of Authority's Board of Directors' Decision no.
    (3/R.M) of 2020 concerning Approval of Joint Stock Companies Governance Guide as amended from time to time.
  3. Whoever nominates himself for membership of the Board of Directors shall satisfy the conditions set forth in the Federal Law by Decree No. 32 of 2021 on the Commercial Companies, the Chairman of Authority's Board of Directors'
    Decision no. (3 / R.M.) of 2020 concerning the Approval of Joint Stock
    Companies Governance Guide and the Company's Article of Association as amended from time to time.
  4. The application shall contain the documents referred to in Article (10) of the
    Chairman of Authority's Board of Directors' Decision no. (3 / R.M) of 2020 as amended from time to time.
  5. The candidate may not, after closing the nomination, relinquish his nomination to another person.
  6. Kindly note that nominations are subject to Central Bank's approval.
  7. No application shall be accepted after closing the nomination.
  8. The Company will publish the list of names and details of the candidates on the bulletin board at the Company's Head Office and on the Company's Website
    (www.emiratesnbd.com) on 21 February 2022.
  9. The Securities and Commodities Authority shall be provided with a list of the candidates` names after closing the nomination.

Disclaimer

Emirates NBD Bank PJSC published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 05:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
