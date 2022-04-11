Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Dubai Financial Market
  5. Emirates NBD Bank PJSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMIRATESNBD   AEE000801010

EMIRATES NBD BANK PJSC

(EMIRATESNBD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Dubai Financial Market  -  04-07
14.50 AED   -1.02%
03/20EMIRATES NBD BANK PJSC(DFM : EMIRATESNBD) dropped from FTSE All-World Index
CI
03/10JS BANK LIMITED AGREED TO ACQUIRE 7.8% STAKE IN BANKISLAMI PAKISTAN LIMITED FROM EMIRATES NBD BANK PJSC (DFM : EMIRATESNBD) for PKR1.1 billion.
CI
03/04EMIRATES NBD BANK PJSC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Middle East hospital operator VPS hires banks for IPO, sources say

04/11/2022 | 04:49am EDT
DUBAI, April 11 (Reuters) - Middle Eastern hospital operator VPS Healthcare has hired investment banks for an Abu Dhabi initial public offering (IPO) in the second half of the year, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

VPS has appointed the investment banking arm of Dubai lender Emirates NBD and J.P. Morgan as global coordinators, the sources said without providing details on the size of the deal.

Sources told Reuters in February that VPS Healthcare was considering an IPO.

VPS Healthcare declined to comment on Monday. Emirates NBD and JP Morgan did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The operator of the Burjeel hospitals in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has a network of 24 hospitals and 125 clinics across the Middle East and India.

Its planned listing would test appetite for the private healthcare sector, where hospitals registered a drop in non-COVID patients during the pandemic and are only now resuming comprehensive medical services thanks to high vaccination rates and reduced COVID-19 hospitalisations.

The company had previously planned to go public with a listing in London, but in 2019 was forced to reconsider because of uncertainty surrounding Britain's departure from the European Union.

Gulf issuers have raised $3.5 billion from IPOs so far this year, Refinitiv data shows, exceeding European flotations even as global markets remain volatile in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine.

Gulf markets are highly correlated to oil prices, where Brent crude is trading at more than $95 a barrel. Abu Dhabi's main benchmark is up more than 19% this year.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
