Middle East hospital operator VPS hires banks for IPO, sources say

DUBAI, April 11 (Reuters) - Middle Eastern hospital operator
VPS Healthcare has hired investment banks for an Abu Dhabi
initial public offering (IPO) in the second half of the year,
two sources close to the matter told Reuters.
VPS has appointed the investment banking arm of Dubai lender
Emirates NBD and J.P. Morgan as global
coordinators, the sources said without providing details on the
size of the deal.
Sources told Reuters in February that VPS Healthcare was
considering an IPO.
VPS Healthcare declined to comment on Monday. Emirates NBD
and JP Morgan did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
The operator of the Burjeel hospitals in the United Arab
Emirates (UAE) has a network of 24 hospitals and 125 clinics
across the Middle East and India.
Its planned listing would test appetite for the private
healthcare sector, where hospitals registered a drop in
non-COVID patients during the pandemic and are only now resuming
comprehensive medical services thanks to high vaccination rates
and reduced COVID-19 hospitalisations.
The company had previously planned to go public with a
listing in London, but in 2019 was forced to reconsider because
of uncertainty surrounding Britain's departure from the European
Union.
Gulf issuers have raised $3.5 billion from IPOs so far this
year, Refinitiv data shows, exceeding European flotations even
as global markets remain volatile in the wake of the conflict in
Ukraine.
Gulf markets are highly correlated to oil prices, where
Brent crude is trading at more than $95 a barrel. Abu Dhabi's
main benchmark is up more than 19% this year.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh
Editing by David Goodman)