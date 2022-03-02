Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Dubai Financial Market
  5. Emirates Refreshments (P.S.C.)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ERC   AEJ000101014

EMIRATES REFRESHMENTS (P.S.C.)

(ERC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Emirates Refreshments P S C : Integrated report for the year 2021

03/02/2022 | 06:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EMIRATES REFRESHMENTS (P.S.C.)

Reports and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021

EMIRATES REFRESHMENTS (P.S.C.)

Reports and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021

Pages

Director's report

1 - 4

Independent auditor's report

5 - 9

Consolidated statement of financial position

10

Consolidated statement of profit or loss

11

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

12

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

13

Consolidated statement of cash flows

14

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

15 - 67

DIRECTORS' REPORT

TO THE SHARE HOLDERS

Report Statement

Dear Shareholders,

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Emirates Refreshments P.J.S.C, it gives me a great honour to present to you the Director's report and financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2021.

ERC robust risk management, business continuity and crisis management capabilities ensured uninterrupted services to our customers, while maintaining health and safety of ERC Minds despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

ERC's Business continuity task force consisting of senior leaders from different functions, has effectively coordinated our response to the pandemic. ERC has been a pioneer in FMCG industry services and agile delivery. This, coupled with our proactive response, has allowed us to ensure business continuity during these challenging times.

We are constantly reviewing the situation to ensure we are responding effectively to health, operational and financial concerns.

ERC continues to be committed to enhancing its product base through innovation and renovation which remains an integral part of the Company's vision to positively enhance the quality of life of our consumers.

2021 Outlook

During pandemic we were proud to prove again that our focus is "people first". Over the last few months everyone has had to adjust to a new normal due to the outbreak of COVID-19. At ERC our immediate task at hand was not to mitigate losses, but rather ensure that all processes continue smoothly. Our People Function Team wasn't far behind in crafting and executing the best people initiatives to keep our ERC minds motivated, secure and connected.

However, We understand that sustainability is an important consideration in our future development. We remain firmly committed to further enhancing our sustainable practices with the same innovative approach used to improve our customer experience.

With that goal in mind, In 2021 we redefined our Strategic future Plan for the coming years. The Plan, which was our roadmap for transforming and developing the company, consisted of the following elements:

First, an exhaustive and in-depth diagnosis of the reasons why some of the key parameters of ERC's business and financial performance had declined in recent years.

Secondly, a structured framework of strategic guidelines to lend coherence to our initiatives, both those we have taken so far and others that we shall explore in future and ambitious strategic targets for growth, performance

and cash generation over the following three years as a result of those initiatives, taking into account the extremely competitive and aggressive market environment.

2

Financial Performance

The outspread of COVID 19 pandemic and lockdown of economy since beginning of the year 2020 has impacted financially across the world.

The company has adapted well to challenges of pandemic and adopted continual cost optimization and saving measures across all levels. Overall revenue has been declined by 8% in 2021 (2020: 46% decline) to AED 23.04M (2020: AED 25.04M).

Export sales have increased by 14% in 2021 (2020: 75% decline).

This resulted in to maintain gross profit margin to 39% (AED 9.02M) in year 2021 vs 41% (AED10.4M) in 2020. In addition, the SG&A expenses are also maintained effectively at AED 11.8M (2020: AED 11.8M).

Strategical decision of investing in investment securities has contributed significantly in company's growth.

Despite increasingly difficult economic conditions and competitive pressures ERC recorded net profit of AED 1.87M in 2021 Vs net loss of (AED 7.18M) in 2020.

Looking ahead

The Plan is structured into major blocks of strategic guidelines that shape the various initiatives: Trade equities; Targeting acquisitions and Business expansion (organic and non-organic growth).

Key Initiatives

ERC's Board of Directors recognised the need of laying down a sturdy corporate strategy. Collectively we rated long term strategic planning as the top issue demanding our attention.We established an ongoing strategic planning process by which it translates its mission and values into actionable and measurable goals and initiatives. The plan will provide direction for both long-term and short-term decision making by the Board to fulfill the mission of the organisation.

ERC's corporate strategy include trade equities, targeting acquisitions and business expansion. The future of the group is now focused on these three areas and we believe that this will help the company to outstrip average market growth and strategic acquisitions will further accelerate the targeted growth and market penetration. It will seek to set out a framework by which we can measure progress towards our purpose. The framework will identify how activities will be priortised and optimised to achieve the company's goals and objectives.

Key to success is the implementation of our strategy and as the new financial year unfolds, we constantly evaluate the business strategies with prudence through judicious observation while maintaining vision for the long term. Our equity restructuring initiative will leave the business resiliently so that we are ready for the future. We will continue to dedicate ourselves for the long-term growth of the company by placing prudence and at the same time, to explore and seize the new business opportunities to further improve the downturns and create value for our shareholders.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Emirates Refreshments PSC published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 11:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EMIRATES REFRESHMENTS (P.S.C.)
06:48aEMIRATES REFRESHMENTS P S C : Integrated report for the year 2021
PU
02/09EMIRATES REFRESHMENTS P S C : Detailed analysis of the accumulated losses
PU
02/08Emirates Refreshments (P.S.C.) Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decembe..
CI
2021Emirates Refreshments (P.S.C.) Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine ..
CI
2021Emirates Refreshments P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
2021Emirates Refreshments P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December ..
CI
2020Emirates Refreshments P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended Septe..
CI
2020Emirates Refreshments P.S.C. Announces Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Ju..
CI
2020Emirates Refreshments P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
2019Emirates Refreshments P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended Septe..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 23,0 M 6,25 M 6,25 M
Net income 2021 1,87 M 0,51 M 0,51 M
Net Debt 2021 0,31 M 0,08 M 0,08 M
P/E ratio 2021 105x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 213 M 57,9 M 57,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,18x
EV / Sales 2021 8,61x
Nbr of Employees 241
Free-Float 39,3%
Chart EMIRATES REFRESHMENTS (P.S.C.)
Duration : Period :
Emirates Refreshments (P.S.C.) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMIRATES REFRESHMENTS (P.S.C.)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hamad Salem Alameri Chief Executive Officer
Mohammad Yaser Bader Chief Financial Officer
Nader Ahmed Mohammed Al-Hammadi Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Meead Abdelrahman Ghassoub Youssae Manager-Human Resources & Administration
Syed Basar Shueb Syed Shueb Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMIRATES REFRESHMENTS (P.S.C.)7.75%58
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY4.66%268 669
PEPSICO, INC.-6.59%224 493
NONGFU SPRING CO., LTD.-3.79%71 216
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.3.53%54 117
MONSTER BEVERAGE CORPORATION-12.12%44 059