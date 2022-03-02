Emirates Refreshments P S C : Integrated report for the year 2021

Report Statement

Dear Shareholders,

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Emirates Refreshments P.J.S.C, it gives me a great honour to present to you the Director's report and financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2021.

ERC robust risk management, business continuity and crisis management capabilities ensured uninterrupted services to our customers, while maintaining health and safety of ERC Minds despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

ERC's Business continuity task force consisting of senior leaders from different functions, has effectively coordinated our response to the pandemic. ERC has been a pioneer in FMCG industry services and agile delivery. This, coupled with our proactive response, has allowed us to ensure business continuity during these challenging times.

We are constantly reviewing the situation to ensure we are responding effectively to health, operational and financial concerns.

ERC continues to be committed to enhancing its product base through innovation and renovation which remains an integral part of the Company's vision to positively enhance the quality of life of our consumers.

2021 Outlook

During pandemic we were proud to prove again that our focus is "people first". Over the last few months everyone has had to adjust to a new normal due to the outbreak of COVID-19. At ERC our immediate task at hand was not to mitigate losses, but rather ensure that all processes continue smoothly. Our People Function Team wasn't far behind in crafting and executing the best people initiatives to keep our ERC minds motivated, secure and connected.

However, We understand that sustainability is an important consideration in our future development. We remain firmly committed to further enhancing our sustainable practices with the same innovative approach used to improve our customer experience.

With that goal in mind, In 2021 we redefined our Strategic future Plan for the coming years. The Plan, which was our roadmap for transforming and developing the company, consisted of the following elements:

First, an exhaustive and in-depth diagnosis of the reasons why some of the key parameters of ERC's business and financial performance had declined in recent years.

Secondly, a structured framework of strategic guidelines to lend coherence to our initiatives, both those we have taken so far and others that we shall explore in future and ambitious strategic targets for growth, performance

and cash generation over the following three years as a result of those initiatives, taking into account the extremely competitive and aggressive market environment.

2