INVITATION TO THE

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

29 May 2024

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.

If you are unsure about any of the proposals or the action you should take, you should consult with a broker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial adviser authorised under the Dubai International Financial Centre Authorities of any other appropriately authorised financial adviser.

Dear Shareholders,

Thank you for your continued confidence in Emirates REIT (CEIC) PLC (the "Company"). It our pleasure to invite you to our 2024 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM"), to be held at 3:00 pm (GST) on 21 June, 2024 via a Virtual AGM Facility. As we do each year, we will review our business and financial results for the year, address the voting items and take your questions.

This year, the Notice for the AGM sets out a total of 4 Ordinary Resolutions. More detailed explanations of the resolutions to be proposed can be found in the explanatory notes to the corresponding Notice. Whether you plan to attend the meeting or not, your vote is important, and we encourage you to review the enclosed materials.

In order to register your attendance at the meeting or if you wish to have a proxy representing you, you should duly fill and send the Attendance Slip and Proxy Form, to the Company or to your broker or custodian, as applicable.

All documentation must be sent by 14 June, 2024, or any other date specified by your broker or custodian, whichever is earliest.

Should you have any questions regarding either the AGM, feel free to contact the Company Secretary by phone to +971 4 405 7348 or by email to gm@reit.ae.

We look forward to meeting you on 21 June, 2024.

Yours sincerely,

Equitativa (Dubai) limited