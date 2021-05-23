Emirates REIT CEIC : Bondholders hire Rothschild to help oppose Dubai fund revamp -sources

DUBAI, May 23 (Reuters) - A group of creditors has hired
financial adviser Rothschild and law firm Clifford Chance to
help oppose the terms of a proposal by Dubai-listed Emirates
REIT to exchange $400 million in Islamic bonds for new
instruments, sources said.
Emirates REIT, a sharia-compliant real estate investment
trust, last week offered to exchange unsecured Islamic bonds, or
sukuk, for secured ones to bolster its balance sheet.
A group of bondholders including local and international
funds, as well as regional banks, and representing around 40% of
the sukuk holders, met on Sunday to appoint advisers and prepare
a counter offer, three sources familiar with the matter said.
The bondholders will revert to the company in the coming
days to communicate their concerns and a committee of creditors
plans to negotiate a better deal, one of the sources said,
speaking anonymously due to commercial sensitivities.
Rothschild declined to comment and Clifford Chance did not
immediately respond.
REITs manage real estate assets that regularly generate
profits, which are distributed to shareholders as dividends.
Emirates REIT's business suffered after years of sluggish
performance by Dubai's real estate sector, which was exacerbated
by the coronavirus outbreak. Last year, it appointed Houlihan
Lokey to advise it on a strategic review.
It plans to extend the existing bonds' maturity to 2024 from
2022, as well as defer coupon payments for a year.
Bondholders may instead try to re-set Emirates REIT's
management fees to improve cash flows, the three sources said.
Emirates REIT is also asking bondholders to waive any past
or ongoing dissolution events and breaches of transaction
documents, without disclosing which, according to the sources
and a copy of Emirates REIT's consent solicitation request,
which was seen by Reuters.
Representatives of Equitativa, which manages Emirates REIT,
and Houlihan Lokey reiterated on Sunday that the exchange offer
was "investor-friendly" and that the new instruments would
generate more market interest.
(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, Hadeel Al Sayegh, Yousef Saba;
Editing by Alexander Smith)