Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC is United Arab Emirates-based telecommunications service provider. The Companyâs principal activities include provision of telecommunications services, media and related equipment including the provision of related contracting and consultancy services to international telecommunications companies and consortia. The Company along with it's subsidiaries offers solutions and services, such as information and communication technology (ICT), landline, mobile and Internet, voice, data and connectivity services, mobile and wireless, payment, security and messaging services and digital solutions, among others. The Companyâs wholly owned subsidiaries include Emirates Telecommunications and Marine Services FZE, Emirates Cable TV and Multimedia LLC, Etisalat Services Holding LLC, Help EG and Etisalat International Pakistan LLC, among others. The Company operates approximately in 15 countries across Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services