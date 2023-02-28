Emirates Telecommunication Increases Vodafone Stake to Around 14%

By Kyle Morris

Emirates Telecommunications Group Co. PJSC said Tuesday that it has increased its stake in Vodafone Group PLC to around 14% of the issued share capital.

The company, formerly known as Etisalat Group, said it has increased its stake in Vodafone to around 3.79 billion shares, giving it further exposure to a leader in connectivity and digital services.

The implied stake value is around 3.82 billion pounds ($4.61 billion), based on Monday's closing price of 100.72 pence.

Shares in Vodafone at 1247 GMT were up 0.74 pence, or 0.7%, at 101.46 pence.

Write to Kyle Morris at kyle.morris@dowjones.com

-0-

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-28-23 0803ET