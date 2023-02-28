Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
  5. Emirates Telecommunications Group Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EAND   AEE000401019

EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY

(EAND)
  Report
End-of-day quote Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange  -  2023-02-26
25.26 AED   -1.79%
05:02aVodafone's biggest shareholder UAE's e& ups stake to 14%
RE
02/15Emirates Telecommunications : Abu Dhabi, 15 February 2023 e& successfully completes the acquisition of ServiceMarket to expand range of digital services in Smiles online marketplace
PU
02/15Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC acquired Service Souk DMCC for AED 81 million.
CI
Summary 
Summary

Emirates Telecommunication Increases Vodafone Stake to Around 14%

02/28/2023 | 08:04am EST
By Kyle Morris


Emirates Telecommunications Group Co. PJSC said Tuesday that it has increased its stake in Vodafone Group PLC to around 14% of the issued share capital.

The company, formerly known as Etisalat Group, said it has increased its stake in Vodafone to around 3.79 billion shares, giving it further exposure to a leader in connectivity and digital services.

The implied stake value is around 3.82 billion pounds ($4.61 billion), based on Monday's closing price of 100.72 pence.

Shares in Vodafone at 1247 GMT were up 0.74 pence, or 0.7%, at 101.46 pence.


Write to Kyle Morris at kyle.morris@dowjones.com 

-0-

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-28-23 0803ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY -1.79% 25.26 End-of-day quote.10.50%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 0.73% 101.4652 Delayed Quote.19.56%
Financials
Sales 2022 52 519 M 14 299 M 14 299 M
Net income 2022 9 779 M 2 662 M 2 662 M
Net Debt 2022 14 318 M 3 898 M 3 898 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,9x
Yield 2022 3,24%
Capitalization 220 B 59 809 M 59 809 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,46x
EV / Sales 2023 4,40x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,0%
