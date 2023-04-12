Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
  5. Emirates Telecommunications Group Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EAND   AEE000401019

EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY

(EAND)
  Report
End-of-day quote Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange  -  2023-04-10
23.20 AED   +0.09%
04:50aEmirates Telecommunications : Abu Dhabi, UAE, 11 April 2023 e&'s AGM approves a dividend per share for H2 2022 of AED 0.4, representing a total dividend of AED 0.8 per share for FY2022
PU
04/10Emirates Telecommunications : Abu Dhabi, UAE, 10 April 2023 e& to acquire a majority stake in Careem Super App
PU
04/10UAE's e& takes $400 mln majority stake in ride-hailer Careem's Super App
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Emirates Telecommunications : Abu Dhabi, UAE, 11 April 2023 e&'s AGM approves a dividend per share for H2 2022 of AED 0.4, representing a total dividend of AED 0.8 per share for FY2022

04/12/2023 | 04:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
e& today announced that its shareholders have approved the Board of Directors' recommendation to distribute cash dividends for the second half of 2022 at a value of AED 0.4 per share during the Group's Annual General Meeting (AGM). The total annual dividend per share stands at AED 0.8, demonstrating the Group's commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

The AGM, provided an opportunity for shareholders to review the Group's performance, ask questions, and provide feedback.

During the meeting, the board commended e& for its impressive performance achieved in 2022, which demonstrates the success of the Group's transformative evolution as a global technology and investment group.

H.E. Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Alzaabi, Chairman of e&, thanked the board members for their support. He reiterated e&'s commitment to serving customers and creating long-term shareholder value while continuing to work towards positively impacting the communities they serve.

"As we enter the next chapter of our journey, we are confident that we will continue to witness even greater success as we continue to create an environment with limitless possibilities built on solid foundations, smart connectivity, and fruitful collaborative opportunities."

Historical strong performance

H.E. Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Alzaabi highlighted how over the past 12 months, e&'s core businesses have sustained solid performance while new business verticals and M&A activities have significantly contributed to their success.

He said: "The exceptional financial results achieved by e&, with consolidated revenues of AED 52.4 billion and a record net profit of AED 10.0 billion in 2022, is a strong testament to the success of our business transformation strategy. Our strong performance reflects our excellent financial position, successful business strategy, ambitious goals, and shareholders' confidence in our future. We will remain committed to delivering continuous growth and improving long-term value for our customers and shareholders.

"The Group's transformation aims at positioning e& at the forefront of the rapidly changing technology landscape. It symbolises our desire to stay ahead of the ever-changing market, provide innovative solutions to our customers, and show our determination to adapt and thrive."

Unlocking new opportunities

During the meeting, Hatem Dowidar, Group Chief Executive Officer of e&, shared how the Group's focus on maximising value creation across its operations and making prudent investments through M&A drove strong performance, significant milestones, and achievements in 2022.

He said: "e& reported consolidated revenues of AED 52.4 billion, a growth of 4.7% year-over-year at constant exchange rates, underpinned by the Group's successful business transformation, expanding to new business verticals and diversifying the revenue streams. Consolidated EBITDA increased by 3.7% year-over-year at constant exchange rates, to AED 26.2 billion, leading to an EBITDA margin of 50 per cent, highlighting the strong profitability of e&'s operations.

"We are committed to remaining at the forefront of digital transformation and empowering customers to innovate and overcome their business challenges. We are leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as 5G, AI, IoT, blockchain, and cloud to achieve this goal. We have partnered with leading global technology giants to bring the best possible solutions and innovations to our customers. Furthermore, the Group has strategically pursued mergers and acquisitions for sustained growth and diversification, with a focus on non-telco verticals."

As part of its strategy, e&'s business verticals embody a progressive model that enables us to capitalise on opportunities in the rapidly changing digital landscape. By focusing on innovation, e& aims to deliver high-value digital solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers in different markets.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Etisalat - Emirates Telecommunications Group Co. PJSC published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 08:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY
04:50aEmirates Telecommunications : Abu Dhabi, UAE, 11 April 2023 e&'s AGM approves a dividend p..
PU
04/10Emirates Telecommunications : Abu Dhabi, UAE, 10 April 2023 e& to acquire a majority stake..
PU
04/10UAE's e& takes $400 mln majority stake in ride-hailer Careem's Super App
RE
04/10Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC signed a binding agreement to acquire su..
CI
03/30Emirates Telecommunications : Abu Dhabi, UAE, 30 March 2023 e& partners with Microsoft to ..
PU
03/29Emirates Telecommunications : Abu Dhabi, UAE, 28 March 2023 e& and E-Space collaborate to ..
PU
03/28Uber Technologies' Careem in Talks With Emirates Telecommunications to Fund Expansion
MT
03/28Uber Technologies' Careem Reportedly in Talks With Emirates Telecommunications Group to..
MT
03/28Ride-hailer Careem in advanced talks with UAE's e& for Super App investment - sources
RE
03/28Careem Reportedly in Advanced Talks with E& for Super App Investment
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 52 153 M 14 201 M 14 201 M
Net income 2023 9 893 M 2 694 M 2 694 M
Net Debt 2023 14 621 M 3 981 M 3 981 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,3x
Yield 2023 3,45%
Capitalization 202 B 54 941 M 54 941 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,15x
EV / Sales 2024 3,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Emirates Telecommunications Group Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 23,20 AED
Average target price 22,15 AED
Spread / Average Target -4,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hatem Mohamed Galal Ahmed Dowidar Group Chief Operating Officer
Hatem Bamatraf President & Group CEO-PTCL & Ufone
Karim Bennis VP-Financial Control & Planning
Jassem Mohamed Obaid Bu Ataba Al-Zaabi Chairman
Obaid Bokisha Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY1.49%54 941
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED27.44%179 485
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.13%165 265
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG20.08%121 891
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.41%100 130
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED42.02%85 442
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer