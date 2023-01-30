Emirates Telecommunications : Dubai, 30 January 2023 e& international launches ‘e& partner networks'

New programme supports e&'s collaborative vision to consistently create value and connect global communities

Offers access to e&'s leading markets' best practices, cutting edge services and benefits of e& scale to regional and local telecom operators across the world

Opens the door to regional and local telecom operators to achieve sustainable growth and best in class customer experience

e& international today announced the launch of its new business programme, the 'e& partner networks', leveraging e&'s position as one of the world's leading telecom providers to support telecom operating companies in regional markets.



Capitalising on the Group's continued growth in international markets, with over 162 million subscribers in 16 countries, the programme invites independent telecoms operating companies from around the world to partner with e&.



Partners will benefit from e&'s superior expertise across a range of business verticals, with a focus on adding measurable top and bottom-line meaningful business impact.



Mikhail Gerchuk, Chief Executive Officer of e& International, said: "The world has opened up to opportunity again, allowing us to adopt a resilient business growth mindset, create a future-ready operating model and focus on value creation. Our strategic partnerships remain one of our key priorities and, through the 'e& partner networks', we will be able to strengthen these partnerships.



"The scale of the opportunity available to us through the 'e& partner networks' is enormous. With e& international at the forefront of the new strategy, 'e& partner networks' will be able to leverage the privilege of the e& brand and benefit from a value-added engagement with telecoms-related business objectives.



"e& can support these independent partners who currently may be facing challenges in terms of matching the scale and expertise of their competitors, talent recruitment, and high operating costs. Together, we can create a business proposition for consistent growth with value-added benefits from operational savings and uplifting topline revenue growth for our partners".



Obaid Bokisha, Group Chief Operating Officer of e&, said: "As a trusted industry leader with decades of experience, we understand the importance of reliable and efficient networks for connecting communities and driving economic growth. Through this programme, we are looking forward to working with telecom operators across markets and empowering them with the resources and expertise necessary to drive sustainable development and enhance customer experiences."



The programme will support operators in customer engagement and value management, sales channels and customer experience, pricing and proposition support, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning modelling, international carrier and wholesale channels, network procurement and overall Capex and Opex optimisation and digital and mobile finance services, and many other opportunities.



Each partner will be allocated the necessary resources and additional staff. Selected teams from e& international will be seconded to the offices for future support and close collaboration with the partner's management team.



e&'s partner networks will enable e& international to share e&'s cutting edge expertise and apply e&'s best practices, tools and models to a wider customer base in new geographic markets.