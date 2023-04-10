UAE's e& takes $400 mln majority stake in ride-hailer Careem's Super App

DUBAI, April 10 (Reuters) - Emirates Telecommunications
Group Company has agreed to take a 50.3% stake in a
super app managed by Careem, Uber Technologies' Middle
East subsidiary, in a transaction valued at $400 million, e&
said in a filing on Monday.
The Super App will be managed by Careem founders Mudassir
Sheikha and Magnus Olsson, said the company, formerly known as
Etisalat Group and now called e&.
The ride-hailing business will be separated from the Careem
Super App business and will be fully owned by Uber, but will
still be available on the super app.
The deal will be financed from e&'s existing cash balance,
and subject to regulatory approvals, customary closing
conditions and administrative procedures, e& said in the filing.
Reuters reported last month that talks with e& were at an
advanced stage and a deal could be announced soon.
Careem began seeking outside investors last year to help
finance its Super App, which offers services outside its core
ride-hailing business such as food delivery, bike rentals,
digital payments and courier services.
Etisalat rebranded to e& in June last year as the majority
state-owned telco company embarked on a new strategy to position
itself as a global technology and investment conglomerate.
E& said the transaction fits into its own ambitions to scale
up consumer digital offerings and would allow the company to
take advantage of the app to boost the growth of its consumer
digital services.
Uber and Careem's co-founders Sheikha, Olsson and Abdullah
Elyas have the remaining stakes in the super app, a Careem
spokesperson said.
(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Kim Coghill and
Sonali Paul)