  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
  5. Emirates Telecommunications Group Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EAND   AEE000401019

EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY

(EAND)
  Report
End-of-day quote Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange  -  2023-04-06
22.98 AED   +1.14%
01:59aUAE's e& takes $400 mln majority stake in ride-hailer Careem's Super App
RE
03/30Emirates Telecommunications : Abu Dhabi, UAE, 30 March 2023 e& partners with Microsoft to embed GPT in its products and services for customers, employees and media industry
PU
03/29Emirates Telecommunications : Abu Dhabi, UAE, 28 March 2023 e& and E-Space collaborate to drive global innovation in advanced Internet of Things (IoT) and digital transformation solutions
PU
UAE's e& takes $400 mln majority stake in ride-hailer Careem's Super App

04/10/2023 | 01:59am EDT
DUBAI, April 10 (Reuters) - Emirates Telecommunications Group Company has agreed to take a 50.3% stake in a super app managed by Careem, Uber Technologies' Middle East subsidiary, in a transaction valued at $400 million, e& said in a filing on Monday.

The Super App will be managed by Careem founders Mudassir Sheikha and Magnus Olsson, said the company, formerly known as Etisalat Group and now called e&.

The ride-hailing business will be separated from the Careem Super App business and will be fully owned by Uber, but will still be available on the super app.

The deal will be financed from e&'s existing cash balance, and subject to regulatory approvals, customary closing conditions and administrative procedures, e& said in the filing.

Reuters reported last month that talks with e& were at an advanced stage and a deal could be announced soon.

Careem began seeking outside investors last year to help finance its Super App, which offers services outside its core ride-hailing business such as food delivery, bike rentals, digital payments and courier services.

Etisalat rebranded to e& in June last year as the majority state-owned telco company embarked on a new strategy to position itself as a global technology and investment conglomerate.

E& said the transaction fits into its own ambitions to scale up consumer digital offerings and would allow the company to take advantage of the app to boost the growth of its consumer digital services.

Uber and Careem's co-founders Sheikha, Olsson and Abdullah Elyas have the remaining stakes in the super app, a Careem spokesperson said. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sonali Paul)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY 1.14% 22.98 End-of-day quote.0.52%
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) -0.09% 4.0031 Delayed Quote.1.87%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 0.19% 31.18 Delayed Quote.26.08%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) -0.01% 3.6721 Delayed Quote.0.01%
Financials
Sales 2023 52 153 M 14 199 M 14 199 M
Net income 2023 9 893 M 2 693 M 2 693 M
Net Debt 2023 14 621 M 3 981 M 3 981 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,2x
Yield 2023 3,48%
Capitalization 200 B 54 411 M 54 411 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,11x
EV / Sales 2024 3,95x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Emirates Telecommunications Group Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 22,98 AED
Average target price 22,15 AED
Spread / Average Target -3,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hatem Mohamed Galal Ahmed Dowidar Group Chief Operating Officer
Hatem Bamatraf President & Group CEO-PTCL & Ufone
Karim Bennis VP-Financial Control & Planning
Jassem Mohamed Obaid Bu Ataba Al-Zaabi Chairman
Obaid Bokisha Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY0.52%54 411
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED27.44%179 488
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.20%165 811
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG21.26%122 595
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.44%101 452
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED42.02%86 602
