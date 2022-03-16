Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
  5. Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETISALAT   AEE000401019

EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC

(ETISALAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UAE telecoms group e& offers to hike stake in Saudi Arabia's Mobily

03/16/2022 | 01:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates telecoms group e& has made an offer to increase its stake in Saudi Arabia's Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) to 50% and one share, Mobily said on Wednesday.

Formerly called Etisalat, e& has suggested a price of 47 riyals ($12.53) per share, Mobily said in a statement to the stock exchange, through a pre-conditional partial tender offer.

The offer by the company based in Abu Dhabi is in line with its strategic objectives "to expand and improve the performance of its investment portfolio," it said. ($1=3.7516 riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC -0.81% 34.36 End-of-day quote.8.39%
ETIHAD ETISALAT COMPANY 4.48% 38.45 End-of-day quote.23.43%
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.02% 4.0289 Delayed Quote.-3.73%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6726 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC
01:43aUAE telecoms group e& offers to hike stake in Saudi Arabia's Mobily
RE
03/14Emirates Telecommunications Group Company Pjsc Recommends Cash Dividends for the Second..
CI
02/26UAE's e& looks to expand in telecoms and other areas, including via M&A
RE
02/24Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Ye..
CI
02/24Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC Proposes Distribution of Final Dividends..
CI
02/24Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC acquired an additional 50.01% stake in D..
CI
02/17Maroc Telecom's 2021 profit flat as competition intensifies
RE
02/03Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC Appoints Mikhail Gerchuk as CEO-Internat..
CI
01/28Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC completed the acquisition of El Grocer D..
CI
2021Kandy Communications Announces the Growth of its Partnership with Etisalat
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 54 387 M 14 807 M 14 807 M
Net income 2022 9 624 M 2 620 M 2 620 M
Net cash 2022 3 098 M 844 M 844 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,1x
Yield 2022 2,60%
Capitalization 299 B 81 356 M 81 356 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,44x
EV / Sales 2023 5,28x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC
Duration : Period :
Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 34,36 AED
Average target price 22,74 AED
Spread / Average Target -33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hatem Mohamed Galal Ahmed Dowidar Group Chief Operating Officer
Karim Bennis VP-Financial Control & Planning
Jassem Mohamed Al-Zaabi Chairman
Obaid Bokisha Chief Operations Officer
Ahmed Mohammed Sultan Suroor Al-Dhaheri Independent Non Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC8.39%81 356
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.54%220 386
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED8.01%137 923
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION9.87%103 872
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-12.70%97 796
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.66%89 805