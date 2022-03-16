UAE telecoms group e& offers to hike stake in Saudi Arabia's Mobily

DUBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates
telecoms group e& has made an offer to increase
its stake in Saudi Arabia's Etihad Etisalat (Mobily)
to 50% and one share, Mobily said on Wednesday.
Formerly called Etisalat, e& has suggested a price of 47
riyals ($12.53) per share, Mobily said in a statement to the
stock exchange, through a pre-conditional partial tender offer.
The offer by the company based in Abu Dhabi is in line with
its strategic objectives "to expand and improve the performance
of its investment portfolio," it said.
($1=3.7516 riyals)
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)