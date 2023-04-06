Emis and UnitedHealth extend takeover long stop date

Emis Group PLC - Leeds-based healthcare software producer - Announces that it, alongside Bordeaux UK Holdings II Ltd, intends to proceed with a phase two investigation by the UK Competition & Markets Authority. This follows the UK CMA's rejection of Emis' proposed remedy to address competition concerns following a phase one investigation. Says it will engage "constructively and collaboratively" with the CMA during the phase two process. Consequently, Emis and Bordeaux UK agree to extend the long stop date for completion of Emis' acquisition to June 30, 2024.

Bordeaux UK Holdings II is an affiliate of Optum Health Solutions UK Ltd and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Minnesota, US-based managed healthcare provider UnitedHealth Group Inc. In June last year, Emis agreed to a GBP1.24 billion takeover offer by Optum Health, which is a subsidiary of UnitedHealth.

Current Emis stock price: 1,474.00 pence

12-month change: up 7.6%

Current UnitedHealth stock price: USD512.00

12-month change: down 3.7%

