    EMIS   GB00B61D1Y04

EMIS GROUP PLC

(EMIS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:04 2023-04-06 am EDT
1474.00 GBX   -0.67%
04:12pEmis and UnitedHealth extend takeover long stop date
AN
08:27aMagnetar Capital Partners LP - Form 8.3 - EMIS Group plc
PR
04/05Magnetar Capital Partners LP - Form 8.3 - EMIS Group plc
PR
Emis and UnitedHealth extend takeover long stop date

04/06/2023 | 04:12pm EDT
Emis Group PLC - Leeds-based healthcare software producer - Announces that it, alongside Bordeaux UK Holdings II Ltd, intends to proceed with a phase two investigation by the UK Competition & Markets Authority. This follows the UK CMA's rejection of Emis' proposed remedy to address competition concerns following a phase one investigation. Says it will engage "constructively and collaboratively" with the CMA during the phase two process. Consequently, Emis and Bordeaux UK agree to extend the long stop date for completion of Emis' acquisition to June 30, 2024.

Bordeaux UK Holdings II is an affiliate of Optum Health Solutions UK Ltd and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Minnesota, US-based managed healthcare provider UnitedHealth Group Inc. In June last year, Emis agreed to a GBP1.24 billion takeover offer by Optum Health, which is a subsidiary of UnitedHealth.

Current Emis stock price: 1,474.00 pence

12-month change: up 7.6%

Current UnitedHealth stock price: USD512.00

12-month change: down 3.7%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

