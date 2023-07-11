Emis Group PLC - Leeds, England-based connected healthcare software and services - Says business in the first half of the year was in line with board expectations and consistent with previous guidance that growth in 2023 will be more weighted to the second half. Net cash on June 30 was GBP48.5 million, down from GBP53.6 million a year before.

Says there is no further update to provide about its agreed takeover by UnitedHealth Group Inc. In June last year, Emis agreed to the GBP1.24 billion takeover. Back in May this year, when issuing its 2022 results, Emis said it expects deal to become effective in the final quarter of 2023 or the first quarter of 2024.

Current stock price: 1,362.00 pence, versus 1,925p takeover offer

12-month change: down 27%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.