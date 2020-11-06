Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Emisphere Technologies, Inc.    EMIS

EMISPHERE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(EMIS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Emisphere Technologies : Denmark's Novo Nordisk to buy Emisphere Technologies in $1.8 billion deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 02:32am EST
FILE PHOTO: Flags are seen outside Novo Nordisk headquarters in Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish diabetes drug maker Novo Nordisk will acquire U.S. Emisphere Technologies, which specialises in developing orally administered versions of drugs, in a deal totalling $1.8 billion, it said on Friday.

Novo Nordisk will buy all outstanding shares in Emisphere at a price of $1.35 billion, while also taking over royalty obligations to the firms biggest shareholder worth $450 million, which makes the total acquisition price $1.8 billion.

"The acquisition of Emisphere provides Novo Nordisk full ownership of the Eligen SNAC technology, which has been successfully used under a licence agreement to develop the first oral biologic, Rybelsus," Chief Scientific Officer Mads Krogsgaard said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Edmund Blair)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EMISPHERE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 5.04% 6.88 Delayed Quote.-8.27%
NOVO NORDISK A/S 1.89% 451.7 Delayed Quote.14.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EMISPHERE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
02:35aNOVO NORDISK A/S : to Buy Emisphere Technologies and Drug-Delivery Platform for ..
DJ
02:32aEMISPHERE TECHNOLOGIES : Denmark's Novo Nordisk to buy Emisphere Technologies in..
RE
04/06Emisphere development update
GL
2019Emisphere Development Update
GL
2019Emisphere Announces Leadership Changes
GL
More news
Chart EMISPHERE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Emisphere Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMISPHERE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy G. Rothwell Chairman
Phil Nikolayuk Finance Director
Mark H. Rachesky Independent Director
Michael Weiser Independent Director
John D. Harkey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMISPHERE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.67%577
LONZA GROUP AG72.93%49 769
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.11.13%32 766
SEAGEN INC.59.07%32 455
CELLTRION, INC.50.28%31 965
MODERNA, INC.265.44%27 625
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group