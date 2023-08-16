BSE has received an application for admission to trading of a subsequent issue of shares as follows:
- Issuer: EMKA AD
- ISIN of the issue: BG11EMSEAT19
- BSE code of the issue: EMKA
- Amount of the issue before the increase: BGN 21,699,726
- Amount of the increase: BGN 21,699,726
- Amount of the issue following the increase: BGN 43,399,452
- Number of shares following the increase: 43,399,452
- Nominal value per share: BGN 1.00 /one Bulgarian lev/
