Emka AD (Emka JSC) is a Bulgaria-based company which is principally engaged in the production and distribution of cables, winding wires and conductors. The Company's product range includes power cables, flat and round telephone cords, radio frequency coaxial cables, telecommunication cables for indoor installation, equipment wires, enameled copper round wires diameter, paper or glass fiber insulated copper and aluminum wires, round and rectangular cables for data control and transfer, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounds for cable production and installation cables. Emka AD exports its products to such countries as Poland, Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic and others. As of December 31, 2011, the Company's major shareholder was Kemp AD with a stake of 37.71%.