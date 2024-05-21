21.05.2024 14:27:45 (local time)

Company: EMKA AD-Sevlievo (EMKA)

The regular General Meeting of Shareholders of EMKA AD dated 21 May 2024 passed the following resolutions:

- Adoption of the 2023 activity report of the managing bodies

- Adoption of the 2023 annual financial report of the company

- Adoption of the report of the registered auditor on the verification of the 2023 annual financial report

- Adoption of the report of the Audit Committee for 2023

- Adoption of the report of the Investor Relations Director for 2023

- Adoption of the report on the implementation of the remuneration policy for the members of the managing bodies

- Release from liability of the members of the managing bodies for their activity in 2023

- Election of a registered auditor for 2024

- Re-election of the Audit Committee members for a term of five (5) years and fixing their remuneration

- Allocation of the 2023 profit of BGN 8,662,088.75 as follows:

1) Dividend distribution of BGN 3,654,690.69 in terms of BGN 0.0842105 gross dividend per share;

Dividend payout starting date: 10 July 2024

Dividend payout: Via the Central Depository and Eurobank Bulgaria AD

2) Allocation of the remaining profit to the retained profit of the company

The right to a dividend will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register on the 14th day following the GMS date, i.e. by 04 June 2024 (Record Date).

The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, so the holders shall be entitled to receive a dividend, will be 31 May 2024 (Ex-Dividend Date: 03 June 2024).

The Record of Proceedings taken at the company's GMS is available on the website of the Exchange.

The entire piece of news is available on the financial website X3News.

