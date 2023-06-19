EMKA : Notification for a dividend distribution

19.06.2023 15:35:58 (local time)

Company: EMKA AD-Sevlievo (EMKA)

The General Meeting of Shareholders of EMKA AD dated 19 June 2023 has taken the following dividend distribution decision for 2022:

- Gross dividend per share: BGN 0.15789

- Dividend payout starting date: 16 August 2023

- Dividend payout: Via the Central Depository and CB Postbank /Eurobank Bulgaria AD/

The right to a dividend will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register on the 14th day following the GMS date, i.e. by 03 July 2023 (Record Date).

The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, so the holder be entitled to receive a dividend, will be 29 June 2023 (Ex-Dividend Date: 30 June 2023).

