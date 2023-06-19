Advanced search
    EMKA   BG11EMSEAT19

EMKA AD

(EMKA)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-15
4.280 BGN   +2.88%
11:45aEmka : Notification for distribution of a stock dividend
PU
11:29aEmka : Notification for a dividend distribution
PU
05/15Emka : Publication of the invitation for a GSM
PU
EMKA : Notification for a dividend distribution

06/19/2023 | 11:29am EDT
Notification for a dividend distribution 19.06.2023 15:35:58 (local time)

Company: EMKA AD-Sevlievo (EMKA)
The General Meeting of Shareholders of EMKA AD dated 19 June 2023 has taken the following dividend distribution decision for 2022:
- Gross dividend per share: BGN 0.15789
- Dividend payout starting date: 16 August 2023
- Dividend payout: Via the Central Depository and CB Postbank /Eurobank Bulgaria AD/
The right to a dividend will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register on the 14th day following the GMS date, i.e. by 03 July 2023 (Record Date).
The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, so the holder be entitled to receive a dividend, will be 29 June 2023 (Ex-Dividend Date: 30 June 2023).
EMKA AD published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 15:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Chart EMKA AD
Duration : Period :
EMKA AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Ivan Delchev Delchev Chief Executive Director & Director
Milko Angelov Angelov Chairman
Dimitar Bogomilov Tanovski Vice Chairman
Yanko Georgiev Yankov Director
Stanka Ivanova Ivanova Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMKA AD37.18%52
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.7.13%11 031
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.-27.01%4 779
NEXANS-3.37%3 874
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION26.54%3 127
SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.33.27%2 851
