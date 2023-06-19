EMKA : Notification for distribution of a stock dividend

19.06.2023 15:47:02 (local time)

Company: EMKA AD-Sevlievo (EMKA)

The General Meeting of Shareholders of EMKA AD dated 19 June 2023 has decided to distribute stock dividend (capital increase by own funds) for 2022 as follows:

- Amount of the capital before the increase: BGN 21,699,726

- Amount of the increase: BGN 21,699,726

- Equity capital after the increase: BGN 43,399,452

- Number of shares after the capital increase: 43,399,452

- The new shares are to be distributed only among the shareholders in 1:1 proportion to their participation in the capital before the increase.

The right to a stock dividend will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register on the 14th day following the GMS date, i.e. by 03 July 2023 (Record Date).

The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, so the shareholder be entitled to receive a stock dividend, will be 29 June 2023 (Ex-Dividend Date: 30 June 2023).

