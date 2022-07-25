Australian shares end subdued ahead of inflation data, Fed decision

July 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed little changed
in range-bound trade on Monday as investors stayed on the fence
ahead of local inflation data and the U.S. central bank's policy
decision this week.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.02% lower at 6,789.90.
"The sentiment is weak and uncertain. The turnover is very
low so far and this indicates that even global traders are
waiting for U.S. to set the market sentiment for the week," said
Mathan Somasundaram, CEO of Deep Data Analytics.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting will
conclude on Wednesday and markets are anticipating a 75 basis
points (bps) rate hike.
Meanwhile, Australia's second-quarter consumer price data —
due on Wednesday — is also on investors' radar. Economists
polled by Reuters see year-on-year headline inflation hitting
6.2%, the highest since 1990.
The Reserve Bank of Australia has already raised rates for
three months in a row and governor, Philip Lowe, reiterated his
view last week that further hikes would be necessary to keep
inflation in check.
The domestic technology sub-index shed 1.5% to
become the top percentage loser after major Wall Street indexes
closed lower on Friday.
EML Payments plunged 22.2%, while Australia-listed
shares of Block Inc fell 2.1%.
Energy stocks fell 0.8% as oil extended losses on
concerns of weak demand.
Miners climbed 1.2% following a rally in iron ore
prices.
Diversified miner South32 Ltd rose 0.9% after
posting a 3% rise in its fourth-quarter metallurgical coal
output, while also joining global miners BHP Group and
Rio Tinto to flag labour shortages.
BHP and Rio Tinto climbed 1.6% and 0.9%, respectively.
Gold stocks advanced 1.3% as bullion steadied after
logging early losses.
In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended
0.6% lower at 11,198.68.
(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V)