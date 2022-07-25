Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. EML Payments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EML   AU000000EML7

EML PAYMENTS LIMITED

(EML)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-07-25 am EDT
0.9300 AUD   -22.18%
02:55aAustralian shares end subdued ahead of inflation data, Fed decision
RE
07/11EML Payments Appoints Managing Director, CEO; Shares Fall 21%
MT
07/10EML Payments Welcomes A New Managing Director And CEO
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australian shares end subdued ahead of inflation data, Fed decision

07/25/2022 | 02:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed little changed in range-bound trade on Monday as investors stayed on the fence ahead of local inflation data and the U.S. central bank's policy decision this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.02% lower at 6,789.90.

"The sentiment is weak and uncertain. The turnover is very low so far and this indicates that even global traders are waiting for U.S. to set the market sentiment for the week," said Mathan Somasundaram, CEO of Deep Data Analytics.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting will conclude on Wednesday and markets are anticipating a 75 basis points (bps) rate hike.

Meanwhile, Australia's second-quarter consumer price data — due on Wednesday — is also on investors' radar. Economists polled by Reuters see year-on-year headline inflation hitting 6.2%, the highest since 1990.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has already raised rates for three months in a row and governor, Philip Lowe, reiterated his view last week that further hikes would be necessary to keep inflation in check.

The domestic technology sub-index shed 1.5% to become the top percentage loser after major Wall Street indexes closed lower on Friday.

EML Payments plunged 22.2%, while Australia-listed shares of Block Inc fell 2.1%.

Energy stocks fell 0.8% as oil extended losses on concerns of weak demand.

Miners climbed 1.2% following a rally in iron ore prices.

Diversified miner South32 Ltd rose 0.9% after posting a 3% rise in its fourth-quarter metallurgical coal output, while also joining global miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto to flag labour shortages.

BHP and Rio Tinto climbed 1.6% and 0.9%, respectively.

Gold stocks advanced 1.3% as bullion steadied after logging early losses.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.6% lower at 11,198.68. (Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.20% 0.69171 Delayed Quote.-4.63%
BHP GROUP LIMITED 1.63% 37.35 Delayed Quote.-11.45%
BLOCK, INC. -3.96% 71.8 Delayed Quote.-55.54%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.03% 1.19849 Delayed Quote.-11.29%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.06% 0.77312 Delayed Quote.-2.19%
EML PAYMENTS LIMITED -22.18% 0.93 Delayed Quote.-63.00%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.03% 1.0196 Delayed Quote.-10.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.04% 0.012523 Delayed Quote.-6.71%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.25% 102.15 Delayed Quote.33.33%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.08% 0.62381 Delayed Quote.-8.54%
RIO TINTO PLC 2.46% 4784 Delayed Quote.-2.21%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.02% 6789.9 Real-time Quote.-8.77%
SOUTH32 LIMITED 0.85% 3.56 Delayed Quote.-11.97%
WTI -1.31% 93.628 Delayed Quote.27.68%
All news about EML PAYMENTS LIMITED
02:55aAustralian shares end subdued ahead of inflation data, Fed decision
RE
07/11EML Payments Appoints Managing Director, CEO; Shares Fall 21%
MT
07/10EML Payments Welcomes A New Managing Director And CEO
BU
07/10EML Payments Limited Announces CEO Changes
CI
07/10EML Payments Limited Announces Managing Director Changes
CI
07/05EML Collaborates With Correos On A 210 Million Spanish Government Economic Stimulus Fo..
BU
07/05EML Payments Limited Collaborates with Correos on €210 Million Spanish Government ..
CI
07/04EML Open Banking Uncovers A 37% Increase In Payment Declines Following SCA Implementati..
BU
06/15Australian shares rebound as investors cheer Fed's rate hike decision
RE
06/07EML Commissioned Research Finds 1 In 4 U.K. Merchants Predict Open Banking Payments Wil..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EML PAYMENTS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 230 M 160 M 160 M
Net income 2022 -8,49 M -5,90 M -5,90 M
Net cash 2022 49,3 M 34,3 M 34,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -52,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 446 M 310 M 310 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 540
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart EML PAYMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
EML Payments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EML PAYMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1,20 AUD
Average target price 2,31 AUD
Spread / Average Target 93,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emma Shand Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Robert Shore Group CFO & Manager-Investor Relations
Peter James Lawrence Martin Non-Executive Chairman
Jason Nadler Group Chief Technology Officer
David Curneen Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EML PAYMENTS LIMITED-63.00%310
FISERV, INC.-3.78%64 555
BLOCK, INC.-55.54%42 030
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-12.18%33 422
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.26%16 921
NEXI S.P.A-40.74%11 113