Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. EML Payments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EML   AU000000EML7

EML PAYMENTS LIMITED

(EML)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06/07 02:10:25 am EDT
1.330 AUD   -2.92%
03:01aEML Commissioned Research Finds 1 In 4 U.K. Merchants Predict Open Banking Payments Will Become The Most Popular Payment Method In The Next 5 Years
BU
05/31EML PAYMENTS : Application for quotation of securities - EML
PU
05/24EML Open Banking Expands Into 20 New Countries To Complete Its Coverage Of Europe
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EML Commissioned Research Finds 1 In 4 U.K. Merchants Predict Open Banking Payments Will Become The Most Popular Payment Method In The Next 5 Years

06/07/2022 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Survey respondents also agreed that open banking presents the greatest opportunities of any payment method in the coming 3 years.

Nuapay (EML Payments Limited’s (ASX: EML) Open Banking business), has released new data revealing that 1 in 4 (25%) merchants predict open banking will become the most popular payment method amongst customers in the next 5 years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220607005165/en/

Nuapay reveals that 1 in 4 merchants predict open banking will become the most popular payment method amongst customers in the next 5 years. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Nuapay reveals that 1 in 4 merchants predict open banking will become the most popular payment method amongst customers in the next 5 years. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The survey of payments decision makers highlights the growing confidence in open banking as a payment method and marks a significant step forward towards general adoption of the technology.

When quizzed about which payment method would present the most opportunities for their organisation over the next 3 years, respondents said open banking was the top choice (36%), followed by digital wallets (35%) and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) (26%).

Additional findings

When asked which payment methods had seen an increase in uptake over the last 2 years;

  • 39% said digital wallets.
  • 35% called out open banking payments.
  • 28% named BNPL.
  • 28% responded with credit or debit cards.
  • 25% mentioned subscriptions or direct debits.
  • 24% noted cryptocurrency.

''The survey results are encouraging, demonstrating a step change in merchant awareness and appreciation of open banking payments. The increase in uptake observed by respondents and predictions for the technology to become the most popular payment method in the next 5 years point to a growing understanding of the value of open banking,'' commented Brian Hanrahan, CEO, EML's Nuapay Business Division.

43% of respondents said they have yet to realise the full benefits of open banking within their organisation, with 26% saying that although they had realised benefits, there were still opportunities to explore. Almost 1 in 5 (19%) said they had only achieved a small percentage of what is possible.

Respondents thought that the most significant benefits of open banking for organisations were more straightforward reconciliation (33%), improved payer user experience (31%), consolidated reporting (31%) and improved access to loans (30%). For consumers, greater control (41%) was the number one benefit, followed by improved customer experience/convenience (37%) and the reduction in fraud risk (34%).

When questioned about how their customers respond to new payments technology, respondents were almost evenly split, with 49% believing there was interest from the start and 48% adding that their customers were distrustful at first, requiring extensive education before beginning to use new methods. Gaming and gambling companies had the most distrustful customers (63%), with the reverse true for healthcare and retail, catering and leisure companies, of which 52% said that there was heightened interest from the beginning.

''With the technology's popularity rising quickly amongst consumers, it's clear open banking is now an essential option at the checkout. It’s exciting that merchants feel their customers are open to new payment methods. As momentum grows, leading payments providers have the chance to help their clients make the most of the opportunities that the technology offers,” added Brian Hanrahan.

About EML Payments and Nuapay

Wherever money is in motion, EML helps businesses create awesome payments experiences for their customers. Our technology powers the payments process, moving money quickly, conveniently and securely while our programme management expertise creates superior configurable, feature-rich payments solutions.

Nuapay is EML's market-leading Open Banking business. Direct Debit, Credit Transfers and Instant Payment products are also available through one single 'bank-grade' platform, easily accessible through industry-leading APIs. Businesses and their customers benefit from the immediacy of Open Banking and account-2-account payments and can save time, money and resources at every turn. This is payments as it should be.

For more on EML visit the website here or check out other recent media in the Newsroom here

For more on Nuapay visit the website here

Research Methodology

The survey was conducted by Censuswide amongst a sample of 750 payments decision-makers (aged 18+) with the job titles of CFO, Financial Director, Head of Payments, Head of Product, Head of Innovation, Head of Customer Experience, Marketing Director, Head of Marketing, with an equal split in the following industries: Financial Services, Gaming and Gambling, Travel and Airlines, Education, Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, Catering and Leisure, Telecoms, Software/Marketplace Provider. The survey was conducted from a random sample of adults in the U.K. Fieldwork was carried out between May 11th to 20th, 2022. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society, based on the ICC/ESOMAR international code on market, opinion, social research and data analytics.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about EML PAYMENTS LIMITED
03:01aEML Commissioned Research Finds 1 In 4 U.K. Merchants Predict Open Banking Payments Wil..
BU
05/31EML PAYMENTS : Application for quotation of securities - EML
PU
05/24EML Open Banking Expands Into 20 New Countries To Complete Its Coverage Of Europe
BU
05/24EML Open Banking Expands into 20 New Countries to Complete Its Coverage of Europe
CI
05/22EML PAYMENTS : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
04/28UBS Adjusts EML Payments' Price Target to AU$2.3 From AU$4.55, Keeps at Buy
MT
04/25Australian shares slide over 2% as China lockdown fears hit commodities
RE
04/25EML PAYMENTS : Profit Guidance
PU
04/25EML's Clients REPX And Epipoli Partner To Release 20,000 Coveted AC Milan Private Label..
BU
04/19ZayZoon Partners With EML And Interchecks To Launch Its EWA Visa Prepaid Card Program
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EML PAYMENTS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 230 M 165 M 165 M
Net income 2022 -6,00 M -4,31 M -4,31 M
Net cash 2022 49,3 M 35,4 M 35,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -106x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 512 M 368 M 368 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
EV / Sales 2023 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 540
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart EML PAYMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
EML Payments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EML PAYMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1,37 AUD
Average target price 2,71 AUD
Spread / Average Target 97,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Anthony Cregan Group CEO, Executive Director & MD
Robert Shore Group CFO & Manager-Investor Relations
Peter James Lawrence Martin Non-Executive Chairman
Jason Nadler Group Chief Technology Officer
David Curneen Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EML PAYMENTS LIMITED-57.59%368
FISERV, INC.-3.37%64 827
BLOCK, INC.-48.37%48 508
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-4.45%36 366
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.10.55%19 138
NEXI S.P.A-31.79%13 381