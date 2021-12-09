EML Nuapay Expands Into 4 Of The Biggest Open Banking Markets In Europe - Spain, Ireland, Belgium and The Netherlands

Nuapay's multi-award-winning open banking payments platform has expanded to Spain, Ireland, Belgium and The Netherlands, covering 95% connectivity to account holders in the four countries. Its revolutionary payment platform enables businesses and gateways to create frictionless customer journeys with faster and more secure payments leveraging Nuapay’s extensive connection network across the U.K. and Europe.

Nuapay (a business of EML Payments (ASX: EML) (S&P/ASX 200), one of Europe's leading open banking and Account-2-Account payments solution providers, has announced expansion of its Open Banking payment connections (Payment Initiation Service - PIS) in Spain, Ireland, Belgium and The Netherlands. This brings the population covered by Nuapay's open banking solutions to almost 300 million people across most of Western Europe. Nuapay is continuing to invest in further expanding its reach both across Europe and globally, with more announcements coming soon.

Nuapay announces its expansion in the major European markets of Spain, Ireland, Belgium and The Netherlands. (Photo: Business Wire)

Nuapay enables merchants, payment service providers, banks, fintechs and other software businesses to embed Open Banking within their services and reap the benefits of Account-2-Account payments at scale. With a single open API, Nuapay enables a seamless end-user experience for payers and helps merchants reduce the costs associated with card fraud. According to the recent European Central Bank's Seventh Report On Card Fraud, fraud costs European businesses more than Euro 1.8 billion annually.

''Open banking continues to transform the payments landscape by making faster, more secure and more cost-effective payments a reality. We're delighted to announce the extension of Nuapay's first-class open banking network and payments products to all major banks in Spain, Ireland, Belgium and The Netherlands,'' commented Brian Hanrahan, CEO at Nuapay.

