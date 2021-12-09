Log in
    EML   AU000000EML7

EML PAYMENTS LIMITED

(EML)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

EML Nuapay Expands Into 4 Of The Biggest Open Banking Markets In Europe - Spain, Ireland, Belgium and The Netherlands

12/09/2021 | 03:01am EST
Nuapay's multi-award-winning open banking payments platform has expanded to Spain, Ireland, Belgium and The Netherlands, covering 95% connectivity to account holders in the four countries. Its revolutionary payment platform enables businesses and gateways to create frictionless customer journeys with faster and more secure payments leveraging Nuapay’s extensive connection network across the U.K. and Europe.

Nuapay (a business of EML Payments (ASX: EML) (S&P/ASX 200), one of Europe's leading open banking and Account-2-Account payments solution providers, has announced expansion of its Open Banking payment connections (Payment Initiation Service - PIS) in Spain, Ireland, Belgium and The Netherlands. This brings the population covered by Nuapay's open banking solutions to almost 300 million people across most of Western Europe. Nuapay is continuing to invest in further expanding its reach both across Europe and globally, with more announcements coming soon.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211209005064/en/

Nuapay announces its expansion in the major European markets of Spain, Ireland, Belgium and The Netherlands. (Photo: Business Wire)



Nuapay enables merchants, payment service providers, banks, fintechs and other software businesses to embed Open Banking within their services and reap the benefits of Account-2-Account payments at scale. With a single open API, Nuapay enables a seamless end-user experience for payers and helps merchants reduce the costs associated with card fraud. According to the recent European Central Bank's Seventh Report On Card Fraud, fraud costs European businesses more than Euro 1.8 billion annually.

''Open banking continues to transform the payments landscape by making faster, more secure and more cost-effective payments a reality. We're delighted to announce the extension of Nuapay's first-class open banking network and payments products to all major banks in Spain, Ireland, Belgium and The Netherlands,'' commented Brian Hanrahan, CEO at Nuapay.

About Nuapay

Nuapay is a pioneer of Open Banking and is the industry's leading provider of Account-2-Account payment solutions. Today, we offer our partners a comprehensive A2A payment solution.

Our Open Banking products are unique in today’s market: Refunds? No problem. Instalment plans? We power them. We also offer customers our Direct Debit, Credit Transfers and Instant Payment products all through one platform, giving you a full payment solution powered by our Nuapay accounts, easy to integrate through our industry-leading APIs.

We continually work tirelessly to reinvent what's possible with our banking and payment solutions, removing inefficiencies and unnecessary costs, saving you time, money and resources at every turn. This is payments as it should be.

Learn more about Nuapay here.

About EML Payments

EML provides an innovative payment solutions platform, helping businesses all over the world create awesome customer experiences. Wherever money is in motion, our agile technology can power the payment process, so money can be moved quickly, conveniently and securely. We offer market-leading programme management and highly skilled payments expertise to create customisable feature-rich solutions for businesses, brands and their customers.

Come and explore the many opportunities our platform has to offer by visiting us at: EMLPayments.com


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 240 M 172 M 172 M
Net income 2022 7,12 M 5,11 M 5,11 M
Net cash 2022 83,7 M 60,1 M 60,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 144x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 296 M 929 M 930 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,05x
EV / Sales 2023 4,12x
Nbr of Employees 540
Free-Float 93,7%
Technical analysis trends EML PAYMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 3,47 AUD
Average target price 4,25 AUD
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Anthony Cregan Group CEO, Executive Director & MD
Robert Shore Group CFO & Manager-Investor Relations
Peter James Lawrence Martin Non-Executive Chairman
Jason Nadler Group Chief Technology Officer
David Curneen Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EML PAYMENTS LIMITED-16.99%929
SQUARE, INC.-10.50%87 416
FISERV, INC.-8.70%68 090
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-39.60%37 653
AFTERPAY LIMITED-15.43%19 770
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-19.31%17 876