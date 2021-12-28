Log in
    EML   AU000000EML7

EML PAYMENTS LIMITED

(EML)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 12/29 12:10:57 am
3.29 AUD   +2.81%
12/28EML PAYMENTS : Application for quotation of securities - EML
PU
12/19EML PAYMENTS : Application for quotation of securities - EML
PU
12/17Shareholders File Class Suit Against EML Payments
MT
EML Payments : Application for quotation of securities - EML

12/28/2021 | 11:47pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

EML PAYMENTS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday December 29, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

EML

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

2,370

23/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

EML PAYMENTS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

93104757904

1.3

ASX issuer code

EML

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

29/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

EMLAW : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX NIL

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

EML : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

2,370

Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20181010/pdf/43z4840wrcgdhy.pdf

Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate No

Issue date

23/12/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

2,370

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Nil

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The ordinary fully paid shares have been issued following satisfaction of vesting conditions and exercise of options issued under the Company's employee share option plan (ESOP).

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EML Payments Limited published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 04:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
