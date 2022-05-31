Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. EML Payments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EML   AU000000EML7

EML PAYMENTS LIMITED

(EML)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/31 02:10:25 am EDT
1.500 AUD   -5.96%
02:30aEML PAYMENTS : Application for quotation of securities - EML
PU
05/24EML Open Banking Expands Into 20 New Countries To Complete Its Coverage Of Europe
BU
05/24EML Open Banking Expands into 20 New Countries to Complete Its Coverage of Europe
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EML Payments : Application for quotation of securities - EML

05/31/2022 | 02:30am EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

EML PAYMENTS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday May 31, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

EML

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,007

09/05/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

EML PAYMENTS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

93104757904

1.3

ASX issuer code

EML

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

31/5/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

EMLAW : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX NIL

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

EML : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

1,007

Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20181010/pdf/43z4840wrcgdhy.pdf

Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate No

Issue date

9/5/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

1,007

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Nil

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The ordinary fully paid shares have been issued following satisfaction of vesting conditions and exercise of options issued under the Company's employee share option plan (ESOP).

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EML Payments Limited published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 06:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on EML PAYMENTS LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 230 M 166 M 166 M
Net income 2022 -6,00 M -4,32 M -4,32 M
Net cash 2022 49,3 M 35,5 M 35,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -123x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 596 M 429 M 429 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,37x
EV / Sales 2023 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 540
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart EML PAYMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
EML Payments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EML PAYMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1,60 AUD
Average target price 2,71 AUD
Spread / Average Target 69,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Anthony Cregan Group CEO, Executive Director & MD
Robert Shore Group CFO & Manager-Investor Relations
Peter James Lawrence Martin Non-Executive Chairman
Jason Nadler Group Chief Technology Officer
David Curneen Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EML PAYMENTS LIMITED-50.62%429
FISERV, INC.-2.33%65 525
BLOCK, INC.-43.95%52 547
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-2.17%37 234
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.45%19 295
NEXI S.P.A-30.59%13 713