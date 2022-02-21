Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. EML Payments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EML   AU000000EML7

EML PAYMENTS LIMITED

(EML)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EML Payments : Change in substantial holding from MUFG

02/21/2022 | 01:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

Form604

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To: Company Name/Scheme:

EML Payments Limited

ACN/ARSN

104 757 904

1. Details of substantial holder

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Name

There was a change in the interests of the

16 February 2022

substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on

4 November 2021

The previous notice was dated

4 November 2021

The holder became aware on

18 February 2022

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Class of securities

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Fully Paid ordinary shares

44,928,724

12.03%

49,049,900

13.13%

3. Changes in relevant interest

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Consideration given in

Class and number

Person's votes

relevant interest

Nature of change

of securities

change

relation to change

affected

changed

affected

See annexure A to this notice

4.Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered holder

Person entitled to be

Nature of relevant

Class and number

Person's votes

relevant

of securities

registered as holder

interest

of securities

interest

Relevant interest in securities that First

Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Citicorp Nominees Pty

has a relevant interest in under section

Fully paid ordinary

Not applicable

608(3) of the Corporations Act as

891,777

891,777

Group, Inc.

Limited (Australia)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

shares

has voting power of 100% in First

Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.

Relevant interest in securities that First

Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

has a relevant interest in under section

Fully paid ordinary

Citibank N A Hong Kong

Not applicable

608(3) of the Corporations Act as

3,715,348

3,715,348

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

shares

has voting power of 100% in First

Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.

Relevant interest in securities that First

Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Citicorp Nominees Pty

has a relevant interest in under section

Fully paid ordinary

Not applicable

608(3) of the Corporations Act as

21,825,935

21,825,935

Group, Inc.

Limited (Australia)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

shares

has voting power of 100% in First

Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.

Relevant interest in securities that First

Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

has a relevant interest in under section

Fully paid ordinary

JP Morgan Chase Bank NA

Not applicable

608(3) of the Corporations Act as

5,009,662

5,009,662

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

shares

has voting power of 100% in First

Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.

Relevant interest in securities that First

Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

has a relevant interest in under section

Fully paid ordinary

JPMorgan (UK)

Not applicable

608(3) of the Corporations Act as

422,719

422,719

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

shares

has voting power of 100% in First

Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.

Relevant interest in securities that First

Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

National Custodian

has a relevant interest in under section

Fully paid ordinary

Not applicable

608(3) of the Corporations Act as

534,531

534,531

Group, Inc.

Services

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

shares

has voting power of 100% in First

Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.

Relevant interest in securities that First

Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Nomura Bank

has a relevant interest in under section

Fully paid ordinary

Not applicable

608(3) of the Corporations Act as

515,227

515,227

Group, Inc.

(Luxembourg) S.A.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

shares

has voting power of 100% in First

Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.

Page 1

For personal use only

Form604

Relevant interest in securities that First

Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

State Street Global

has a relevant interest in under section

Fully paid ordinary

Not applicable

608(3) of the Corporations Act as

Advisors (Australia)

32,838

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

shares

Limited

has voting power of 100% in First

Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.

Relevant interest in securities that First

Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

State Street Global

has a relevant interest in under section

Fully paid ordinary

Not applicable

608(3) of the Corporations Act as

13,650,232

Group, Inc.

Services

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

shares

has voting power of 100% in First

Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.

Relevant interest in securities that First

Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

has a relevant interest in under section

Fully paid ordinary

Unknown

Not applicable

608(3) of the Corporations Act as

164,469

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

shares

has voting power of 100% in First

Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.

Relevant interest in securities that

Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

HSBC Custody Nominees

in under section 608(3) of the

Fully paid ordinary

Not applicable

Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ

962,460

Group, Inc.

(Australia) Limited

Financial Group, Inc. has voting power

shares

of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.

Relevant interest in securities that

Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

HSBC Custody Nominees

in under section 608(3) of the

Fully paid ordinary

Not applicable

Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ

2,631

Group, Inc.

(Australia) Limited

Financial Group, Inc. has voting power

shares

of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.

Relevant interest in securities that

Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

HSBC Custody Nominees

in under section 608(3) of the

Fully paid ordinary

Not applicable

Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ

74,827

Group, Inc.

(Australia) Limited

Financial Group, Inc. has voting power

shares

of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.

Relevant interest in securities that

Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Morgan Stanley Australia

in under section 608(3) of the

Fully paid ordinary

Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ

Securities (Nominee) Pty

Not applicable

710,877

Group, Inc.

Financial Group, Inc. has voting power

shares

Limited

of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.

Relevant interest in securities that

Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

HSBC Custody Nominees

in under section 608(3) of the

Fully paid ordinary

Not applicable

Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ

1,379

Group, Inc.

(Australia) Limited

Financial Group, Inc. has voting power

shares

of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.

Relevant interest in securities that

Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

in under section 608(3) of the

Fully paid ordinary

Unknown

Not applicable

Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ

534,988

Group, Inc.

Financial Group, Inc. has voting power

shares

of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan

Signature

Dated 21 February 2022

Authorised signatory

32,838

13,650,232

164,469

962,460

2,631

74,827

710,877

1,379

534,988

Page 2

For personal use only

AnnexureA

Annexure A

This is annexure A of 141 pages referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interest of substantial holder dated 21 February 2022

Authorised signatory

Dated 21 February 2022

Person whose relevant interest

Consideration given in

Person's

votes

Date of change

changed

Nature of change

relation to change

Class and number of securities affected

affected

Purchase of securities by an entity

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

controlled by First Sentier Investors

1,364,958.00

460,000

Fully Paid ordinary shares

460,000

Holdings Pty Ltd

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

326.9

111

Fully Paid ordinary shares

111

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

149,846.06

51,142

Fully Paid ordinary shares

51,142

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

29,755.74

10,121

Fully Paid ordinary shares

10,121

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

9,904.16

3,346

Fully Paid ordinary shares

3,346

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

2,095.10

709

Fully Paid ordinary shares

709

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

2,659.56

888

Fully Paid ordinary shares

888

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

1,646.88

564

Fully Paid ordinary shares

564

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

1,233.44

416

Fully Paid ordinary shares

416

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

1,537.62

523

Fully Paid ordinary shares

523

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

55,242.60

18,790

Fully Paid ordinary shares

18,790

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

7,836.45

2,670

Fully Paid ordinary shares

2,670

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

74,211.04

25,328

Fully Paid ordinary shares

25,328

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

722.75

245

Fully Paid ordinary shares

245

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

7,395.30

2,490

Fully Paid ordinary shares

2,490

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

75,081.72

25,538

Fully Paid ordinary shares

25,538

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

11,523.60

3,880

Fully Paid ordinary shares

3,880

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

5,369.62

1,811

Fully Paid ordinary shares

1,811

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

2,292.48

768

Fully Paid ordinary shares

768

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

5,999.14

2,044

Fully Paid ordinary shares

2,044

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

9,047.74

3,026

Fully Paid ordinary shares

3,026

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

3,454.49

1,173

Fully Paid ordinary shares

1,173

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

784.98

267

Fully Paid ordinary shares

267

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

36,364.38

12,162

Fully Paid ordinary shares

12,162

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

39,798.78

13,537

Fully Paid ordinary shares

13,537

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

28,900.04

9,698

Fully Paid ordinary shares

9,698

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

1,186.84

403

Fully Paid ordinary shares

403

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

467.68

158

Fully Paid ordinary shares

158

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

3,310.44

1,126

Fully Paid ordinary shares

1,126

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

1,716.48

576

Fully Paid ordinary shares

576

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

140,982.73

48,035

Fully Paid ordinary shares

48,035

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

8,019.00

2,700

Fully Paid ordinary shares

2,700

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

10,308.38

3,465

Fully Paid ordinary shares

3,465

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

1,315.71

443

Fully Paid ordinary shares

443

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

4,117.36

1,391

Fully Paid ordinary shares

1,391

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

1,655.55

566

Fully Paid ordinary shares

566

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

1,437.66

489

Fully Paid ordinary shares

489

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

72,974.24

24,488

Fully Paid ordinary shares

24,488

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

3,002.67

1,011

Fully Paid ordinary shares

1,011

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

75,416.77

25,223

Fully Paid ordinary shares

25,223

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

4,002.38

1,366

Fully Paid ordinary shares

1,366

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

5,747.70

1,932

Fully Paid ordinary shares

1,932

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

11,773.44

4,032

Fully Paid ordinary shares

4,032

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

101,871.00

34,300

Fully Paid ordinary shares

34,300

controlled by Morgan Stanley

Page 3

AnnexureA

only

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

1,858.70

629

Fully Paid ordinary shares

629

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

3,331.58

1,139

Fully Paid ordinary shares

1,139

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

1,327.95

454

Fully Paid ordinary shares

454

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

1,129.85

383

Fully Paid ordinary shares

383

use

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

19,076.81

6,434

Fully Paid ordinary shares

6,434

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

93,598.82

31,409

Fully Paid ordinary shares

31,409

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

36,854.35

12,493

Fully Paid ordinary shares

12,493

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

3,725.85

1,263

Fully Paid ordinary shares

1,263

personal

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

10,013.85

3,366

Fully Paid ordinary shares

3,366

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

1,740.46

593

Fully Paid ordinary shares

593

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

5,588.94

1,901

Fully Paid ordinary shares

1,901

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

1,965.44

664

Fully Paid ordinary shares

664

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

63,233.52

21,508

Fully Paid ordinary shares

21,508

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

22,813.76

7,773

Fully Paid ordinary shares

7,773

controlled by Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

2,637.18

897

Fully Paid ordinary shares

897

Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

14,530.48

4,876

Fully Paid ordinary shares

4,876

Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

119,587.40

40,130

Fully Paid ordinary shares

40,130

Morgan Stanley

For

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

5,845.45

1,955

Fully Paid ordinary shares

1,955

Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

47,087.68

15,908

Fully Paid ordinary shares

15,908

Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

11,101.77

3,789

Fully Paid ordinary shares

3,789

Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

57,800.00

20,000

Fully Paid ordinary shares

20,000

Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

5.95

2

Fully Paid ordinary shares

2

Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

50,052.00

17,200

Fully Paid ordinary shares

17,200

Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

1,822.80

620

Fully Paid ordinary shares

620

Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

262,848.00

88,800

Fully Paid ordinary shares

88,800

Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

5,539.82

1,859

Fully Paid ordinary shares

1,859

Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

8,811.86

2,957

Fully Paid ordinary shares

2,957

Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

50,618.28

16,986

Fully Paid ordinary shares

16,986

Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

7,223.58

2,457

Fully Paid ordinary shares

2,457

Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

9,919.56

3,374

Fully Paid ordinary shares

3,374

Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

7,275.00

2,500

Fully Paid ordinary shares

2,500

Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

78,807.43

26,357

Fully Paid ordinary shares

26,357

Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

1,027.62

346

Fully Paid ordinary shares

346

Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

5,551.74

1,863

Fully Paid ordinary shares

1,863

Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

7,225.00

2,500

Fully Paid ordinary shares

2,500

Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

66,683.46

22,377

Fully Paid ordinary shares

22,377

Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

10,709.15

3,655

Fully Paid ordinary shares

3,655

Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

36,926.01

12,433

Fully Paid ordinary shares

12,433

Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

23.84

8

Fully Paid ordinary shares

8

Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

5,100.00

1,700

Fully Paid ordinary shares

1,700

Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

19,769.88

6,612

Fully Paid ordinary shares

6,612

Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

72,099.00

24,033

Fully Paid ordinary shares

24,033

Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

1,007.40

345

Fully Paid ordinary shares

345

Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

58,422.90

19,605

Fully Paid ordinary shares

19,605

Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

766.64

259

Fully Paid ordinary shares

259

Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

100,324.56

34,124

Fully Paid ordinary shares

34,124

Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

30,364.32

10,328

Fully Paid ordinary shares

10,328

Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

1,808.86

607

Fully Paid ordinary shares

607

Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

1,007.92

344

Fully Paid ordinary shares

344

Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

37,674.00

12,600

Fully Paid ordinary shares

12,600

Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

10,725.02

3,599

Fully Paid ordinary shares

3,599

Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

18,956.60

6,340

Fully Paid ordinary shares

6,340

Morgan Stanley

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Borrow by an entity controlled by Morgan

N/A

420,330

Fully Paid ordinary shares

420,330

Stanley - see Annexure B

1/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Collateral Received by an entity controlled

N/A

158,890

Fully Paid ordinary shares

158,890

by Morgan Stanley - see Annexure B

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

controlled by First Sentier Investors

46,524.23

15,903

Fully Paid ordinary shares

15,903

Holdings Pty Ltd

Page 4

AnnexureA

only

Purchase of securities by an entity

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

controlled by First Sentier Investors

146865

50,000

Fully Paid ordinary shares

50,000

Holdings Pty Ltd

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

6,173.04

2,113

Fully Paid ordinary shares

2,113

controlled by Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

42,861.65

14,335

Fully Paid ordinary shares

14,335

Morgan Stanley

use

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

512.56

172

Fully Paid ordinary shares

172

Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

4,283.40

1,452

Fully Paid ordinary shares

1,452

Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

27,866.80

9,320

Fully Paid ordinary shares

9,320

Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

17,392.32

5,856

Fully Paid ordinary shares

5,856

Morgan Stanley

personal

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

81,681.80

27,410

Fully Paid ordinary shares

27,410

Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

321.2

110

Fully Paid ordinary shares

110

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

37,032.56

12,511

Fully Paid ordinary shares

12,511

controlled by Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

17,764.59

6,063

Fully Paid ordinary shares

6,063

controlled by Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

10,739.76

3,678

Fully Paid ordinary shares

3,678

controlled by Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

7,009.20

2,376

Fully Paid ordinary shares

2,376

controlled by Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

19,167.00

6,389

Fully Paid ordinary shares

6,389

Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

1,426.72

482

Fully Paid ordinary shares

482

Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

3,428.04

1,166

Fully Paid ordinary shares

1,166

Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

2,292.15

777

Fully Paid ordinary shares

777

controlled by Morgan Stanley

For

controlled by Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

9,455.11

3,227

Fully Paid ordinary shares

3,227

controlled by Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

2,483.90

842

Fully Paid ordinary shares

842

Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

18,256.94

6,106

Fully Paid ordinary shares

6,106

Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

3,471.88

1,189

Fully Paid ordinary shares

1,189

controlled by Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

2,140.32

728

Fully Paid ordinary shares

728

controlled by Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

9,563.90

3,242

Fully Paid ordinary shares

3,242

controlled by Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

2,153.55

735

Fully Paid ordinary shares

735

controlled by Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

3,305.61

1,113

Fully Paid ordinary shares

1,113

controlled by Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

54,539.76

18,678

Fully Paid ordinary shares

18,678

controlled by Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

7,861.75

2,665

Fully Paid ordinary shares

2,665

controlled by Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

742.96

251

Fully Paid ordinary shares

251

controlled by Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

2,846.03

973

Fully Paid ordinary shares

973

controlled by Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

5,160.00

1,720

Fully Paid ordinary shares

1,720

Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

1,538.11

511

Fully Paid ordinary shares

511

Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

74,317.32

25,278

Fully Paid ordinary shares

25,278

Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

29,328.90

9,942

Fully Paid ordinary shares

9,942

Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

12,316.56

4,218

Fully Paid ordinary shares

4,218

controlled by Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

592.95

201

Fully Paid ordinary shares

201

controlled by Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

76,950.75

26,085

Fully Paid ordinary shares

26,085

Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

6,740.76

2,262

Fully Paid ordinary shares

2,262

controlled by Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

8,114.40

2,760

Fully Paid ordinary shares

2,760

controlled by Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

78,335.26

26,287

Fully Paid ordinary shares

26,287

Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

80,487.80

27,284

Fully Paid ordinary shares

27,284

Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

1,476.09

497

Fully Paid ordinary shares

497

Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

12,015.35

4,073

Fully Paid ordinary shares

4,073

Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

3,422.00

1,160

Fully Paid ordinary shares

1,160

controlled by Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

207.32

71

Fully Paid ordinary shares

71

controlled by Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

12,582.96

4,251

Fully Paid ordinary shares

4,251

controlled by Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

12,068.36

4,133

Fully Paid ordinary shares

4,133

controlled by Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

653.39

223

Fully Paid ordinary shares

223

controlled by Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

3,322.80

1,136

Fully Paid ordinary shares

1,136

controlled by Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

117.2

40

Fully Paid ordinary shares

40

controlled by Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

14,172.84

4,772

Fully Paid ordinary shares

4,772

Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

758.15

257

Fully Paid ordinary shares

257

Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

64,333.60

21,808

Fully Paid ordinary shares

21,808

Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

2,670.08

896

Fully Paid ordinary shares

896

Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by

73,560.96

24,768

Fully Paid ordinary shares

24,768

Morgan Stanley

2/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity

19,448.10

6,615

Fully Paid ordinary shares

6,615

controlled by Morgan Stanley

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EML Payments Limited published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 06:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EML PAYMENTS LIMITED
01:51aEML PAYMENTS : Change in substantial holding from MUFG
PU
02/17EML's Partner CoinJar Becomes The First Financial Conduct Authority Registered Exchange..
BU
02/17EML Payments to Launch A Cryptocurrency-to-GBP Debit Mastercard
CI
02/15EML Payments Narrows Fiscal H1 Loss on Higher Revenue, Lower Non-Operating Expense; Sha..
MT
02/15EML Reports Record GDV Of $31.6BN And Revenues Of $114.4M For The First Half Of FY22
BU
02/15TRANSCRIPT : EML Payments Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2022
CI
02/15EML PAYMENTS : 2022 Interim Report
PU
02/15EML PAYMENTS : FY22 Interim Results Investor Presentation
PU
02/15EML Payments Limited Reaffirms Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022
CI
02/15EML Payments Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 240 M 172 M 172 M
Net income 2022 -4,52 M -3,24 M -3,24 M
Net cash 2022 48,7 M 34,9 M 34,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -181x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 016 M 729 M 729 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,03x
EV / Sales 2023 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 540
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart EML PAYMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
EML Payments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EML PAYMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2,72 AUD
Average target price 4,10 AUD
Spread / Average Target 50,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Anthony Cregan Group CEO, Executive Director & MD
Robert Shore Group CFO & Manager-Investor Relations
Peter James Lawrence Martin Non-Executive Chairman
Jason Nadler Group Chief Technology Officer
David Curneen Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EML PAYMENTS LIMITED-15.79%729
FISERV, INC.-9.31%62 148
BLOCK, INC.-39.50%56 515
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.1.07%38 903
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.32%18 961
NEXI S.P.A-12.12%18 251