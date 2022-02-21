EML Payments : Change in substantial holding from MUFG 02/21/2022 | 01:51am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields For personal use only Form604 Form 604 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder To: Company Name/Scheme: EML Payments Limited ACN/ARSN 104 757 904 1. Details of substantial holder Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Name There was a change in the interests of the 16 February 2022 substantial holder on The previous notice was given to the company on 4 November 2021 The previous notice was dated 4 November 2021 The holder became aware on 18 February 2022 2. Previous and present voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: Class of securities Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (%) Person's votes Voting power (%) Fully Paid ordinary shares 44,928,724 12.03% 49,049,900 13.13% 3. Changes in relevant interest Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: Date of Person whose Consideration given in Class and number Person's votes relevant interest Nature of change of securities change relation to change affected changed affected See annexure A to this notice 4.Present relevant interests Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: Holder of Registered holder Person entitled to be Nature of relevant Class and number Person's votes relevant of securities registered as holder interest of securities interest Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Citicorp Nominees Pty has a relevant interest in under section Fully paid ordinary Not applicable 608(3) of the Corporations Act as 891,777 891,777 Group, Inc. Limited (Australia) Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. shares has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited. Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited Mitsubishi UFJ Financial has a relevant interest in under section Fully paid ordinary Citibank N A Hong Kong Not applicable 608(3) of the Corporations Act as 3,715,348 3,715,348 Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. shares has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited. Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Citicorp Nominees Pty has a relevant interest in under section Fully paid ordinary Not applicable 608(3) of the Corporations Act as 21,825,935 21,825,935 Group, Inc. Limited (Australia) Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. shares has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited. Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited Mitsubishi UFJ Financial has a relevant interest in under section Fully paid ordinary JP Morgan Chase Bank NA Not applicable 608(3) of the Corporations Act as 5,009,662 5,009,662 Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. shares has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited. Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited Mitsubishi UFJ Financial has a relevant interest in under section Fully paid ordinary JPMorgan (UK) Not applicable 608(3) of the Corporations Act as 422,719 422,719 Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. shares has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited. Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited Mitsubishi UFJ Financial National Custodian has a relevant interest in under section Fully paid ordinary Not applicable 608(3) of the Corporations Act as 534,531 534,531 Group, Inc. Services Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. shares has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited. Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Nomura Bank has a relevant interest in under section Fully paid ordinary Not applicable 608(3) of the Corporations Act as 515,227 515,227 Group, Inc. (Luxembourg) S.A. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. shares has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited. Page 1 For personal use only Form604 Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited Mitsubishi UFJ Financial State Street Global has a relevant interest in under section Fully paid ordinary Not applicable 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Advisors (Australia) 32,838 Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. shares Limited has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited. Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited Mitsubishi UFJ Financial State Street Global has a relevant interest in under section Fully paid ordinary Not applicable 608(3) of the Corporations Act as 13,650,232 Group, Inc. Services Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. shares has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited. Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited Mitsubishi UFJ Financial has a relevant interest in under section Fully paid ordinary Unknown Not applicable 608(3) of the Corporations Act as 164,469 Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. shares has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited. Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest Mitsubishi UFJ Financial HSBC Custody Nominees in under section 608(3) of the Fully paid ordinary Not applicable Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ 962,460 Group, Inc. (Australia) Limited Financial Group, Inc. has voting power shares of over 20% in Morgan Stanley. Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest Mitsubishi UFJ Financial HSBC Custody Nominees in under section 608(3) of the Fully paid ordinary Not applicable Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ 2,631 Group, Inc. (Australia) Limited Financial Group, Inc. has voting power shares of over 20% in Morgan Stanley. Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest Mitsubishi UFJ Financial HSBC Custody Nominees in under section 608(3) of the Fully paid ordinary Not applicable Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ 74,827 Group, Inc. (Australia) Limited Financial Group, Inc. has voting power shares of over 20% in Morgan Stanley. Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Morgan Stanley Australia in under section 608(3) of the Fully paid ordinary Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (Nominee) Pty Not applicable 710,877 Group, Inc. Financial Group, Inc. has voting power shares Limited of over 20% in Morgan Stanley. Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest Mitsubishi UFJ Financial HSBC Custody Nominees in under section 608(3) of the Fully paid ordinary Not applicable Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ 1,379 Group, Inc. (Australia) Limited Financial Group, Inc. has voting power shares of over 20% in Morgan Stanley. Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest Mitsubishi UFJ Financial in under section 608(3) of the Fully paid ordinary Unknown Not applicable Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ 534,988 Group, Inc. Financial Group, Inc. has voting power shares of over 20% in Morgan Stanley. 5. Changes in association The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows: Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association 6. EML Payments Limited published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

