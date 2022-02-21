EML Payments : Change in substantial holding from MUFG
02/21/2022 | 01:51am EST
For personal use only
Form604
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
To: Company Name/Scheme:
EML Payments Limited
ACN/ARSN
104 757 904
1. Details of substantial holder
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Name
There was a change in the interests of the
16 February 2022
substantial holder on
The previous notice was given to the company on
4 November 2021
The previous notice was dated
4 November 2021
The holder became aware on
18 February 2022
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Class of securities
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (%)
Person's votes
Voting power (%)
Fully Paid ordinary shares
44,928,724
12.03%
49,049,900
13.13%
3. Changes in relevant interest
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person whose
Consideration given in
Class and number
Person's votes
relevant interest
Nature of change
of securities
change
relation to change
affected
changed
affected
See annexure A to this notice
4.Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of
Registered holder
Person entitled to be
Nature of relevant
Class and number
Person's votes
relevant
of securities
registered as holder
interest
of securities
interest
Relevant interest in securities that First
Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Citicorp Nominees Pty
has a relevant interest in under section
Fully paid ordinary
Not applicable
608(3) of the Corporations Act as
891,777
891,777
Group, Inc.
Limited (Australia)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
shares
has voting power of 100% in First
Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.
Relevant interest in securities that First
Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
has a relevant interest in under section
Fully paid ordinary
Citibank N A Hong Kong
Not applicable
608(3) of the Corporations Act as
3,715,348
3,715,348
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
shares
has voting power of 100% in First
Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.
Relevant interest in securities that First
Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Citicorp Nominees Pty
has a relevant interest in under section
Fully paid ordinary
Not applicable
608(3) of the Corporations Act as
21,825,935
21,825,935
Group, Inc.
Limited (Australia)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
shares
has voting power of 100% in First
Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.
Relevant interest in securities that First
Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
has a relevant interest in under section
Fully paid ordinary
JP Morgan Chase Bank NA
Not applicable
608(3) of the Corporations Act as
5,009,662
5,009,662
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
shares
has voting power of 100% in First
Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.
Relevant interest in securities that First
Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
has a relevant interest in under section
Fully paid ordinary
JPMorgan (UK)
Not applicable
608(3) of the Corporations Act as
422,719
422,719
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
shares
has voting power of 100% in First
Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.
Relevant interest in securities that First
Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
National Custodian
has a relevant interest in under section
Fully paid ordinary
Not applicable
608(3) of the Corporations Act as
534,531
534,531
Group, Inc.
Services
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
shares
has voting power of 100% in First
Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.
Relevant interest in securities that First
Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Nomura Bank
has a relevant interest in under section
Fully paid ordinary
Not applicable
608(3) of the Corporations Act as
515,227
515,227
Group, Inc.
(Luxembourg) S.A.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
shares
has voting power of 100% in First
Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.
Page 1
For personal use only
Form604
Relevant interest in securities that First
Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
State Street Global
has a relevant interest in under section
Fully paid ordinary
Not applicable
608(3) of the Corporations Act as
Advisors (Australia)
32,838
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
shares
Limited
has voting power of 100% in First
Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.
Relevant interest in securities that First
Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
State Street Global
has a relevant interest in under section
Fully paid ordinary
Not applicable
608(3) of the Corporations Act as
13,650,232
Group, Inc.
Services
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
shares
has voting power of 100% in First
Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.
Relevant interest in securities that First
Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
has a relevant interest in under section
Fully paid ordinary
Unknown
Not applicable
608(3) of the Corporations Act as
164,469
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
shares
has voting power of 100% in First
Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.
Relevant interest in securities that
Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
HSBC Custody Nominees
in under section 608(3) of the
Fully paid ordinary
Not applicable
Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ
962,460
Group, Inc.
(Australia) Limited
Financial Group, Inc. has voting power
shares
of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.
Relevant interest in securities that
Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
HSBC Custody Nominees
in under section 608(3) of the
Fully paid ordinary
Not applicable
Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ
2,631
Group, Inc.
(Australia) Limited
Financial Group, Inc. has voting power
shares
of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.
Relevant interest in securities that
Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
HSBC Custody Nominees
in under section 608(3) of the
Fully paid ordinary
Not applicable
Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ
74,827
Group, Inc.
(Australia) Limited
Financial Group, Inc. has voting power
shares
of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.
Relevant interest in securities that
Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Morgan Stanley Australia
in under section 608(3) of the
Fully paid ordinary
Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ
Securities (Nominee) Pty
Not applicable
710,877
Group, Inc.
Financial Group, Inc. has voting power
shares
Limited
of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.
Relevant interest in securities that
Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
HSBC Custody Nominees
in under section 608(3) of the
Fully paid ordinary
Not applicable
Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ
1,379
Group, Inc.
(Australia) Limited
Financial Group, Inc. has voting power
shares
of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.
Relevant interest in securities that
Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
in under section 608(3) of the
Fully paid ordinary
Unknown
Not applicable
Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ
534,988
Group, Inc.
Financial Group, Inc. has voting power
shares
of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan
Signature
Dated 21 February 2022
Authorised signatory
32,838
13,650,232
164,469
962,460
2,631
74,827
710,877
1,379
534,988
Page 2
For personal use only
AnnexureA
Annexure A
This is annexure A of 141 pages referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interest of substantial holder dated 21 February 2022
Authorised signatory
Dated 21 February 2022
Person whose relevant interest
Consideration given in
Person's
votes
Date of change
changed
Nature of change
relation to change
Class and number of securities affected
affected
Purchase of securities by an entity
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
controlled by First Sentier Investors
1,364,958.00
460,000
Fully Paid ordinary shares
460,000
Holdings Pty Ltd
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
326.9
111
Fully Paid ordinary shares
111
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
149,846.06
51,142
Fully Paid ordinary shares
51,142
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
29,755.74
10,121
Fully Paid ordinary shares
10,121
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
9,904.16
3,346
Fully Paid ordinary shares
3,346
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
2,095.10
709
Fully Paid ordinary shares
709
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
2,659.56
888
Fully Paid ordinary shares
888
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
1,646.88
564
Fully Paid ordinary shares
564
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
1,233.44
416
Fully Paid ordinary shares
416
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
1,537.62
523
Fully Paid ordinary shares
523
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
55,242.60
18,790
Fully Paid ordinary shares
18,790
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
7,836.45
2,670
Fully Paid ordinary shares
2,670
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
74,211.04
25,328
Fully Paid ordinary shares
25,328
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
722.75
245
Fully Paid ordinary shares
245
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
7,395.30
2,490
Fully Paid ordinary shares
2,490
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
75,081.72
25,538
Fully Paid ordinary shares
25,538
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
11,523.60
3,880
Fully Paid ordinary shares
3,880
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
5,369.62
1,811
Fully Paid ordinary shares
1,811
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
2,292.48
768
Fully Paid ordinary shares
768
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
5,999.14
2,044
Fully Paid ordinary shares
2,044
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
9,047.74
3,026
Fully Paid ordinary shares
3,026
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
3,454.49
1,173
Fully Paid ordinary shares
1,173
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
784.98
267
Fully Paid ordinary shares
267
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
36,364.38
12,162
Fully Paid ordinary shares
12,162
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
39,798.78
13,537
Fully Paid ordinary shares
13,537
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
28,900.04
9,698
Fully Paid ordinary shares
9,698
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
1,186.84
403
Fully Paid ordinary shares
403
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
467.68
158
Fully Paid ordinary shares
158
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
3,310.44
1,126
Fully Paid ordinary shares
1,126
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
1,716.48
576
Fully Paid ordinary shares
576
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
140,982.73
48,035
Fully Paid ordinary shares
48,035
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
8,019.00
2,700
Fully Paid ordinary shares
2,700
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
10,308.38
3,465
Fully Paid ordinary shares
3,465
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
1,315.71
443
Fully Paid ordinary shares
443
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
4,117.36
1,391
Fully Paid ordinary shares
1,391
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
1,655.55
566
Fully Paid ordinary shares
566
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
1,437.66
489
Fully Paid ordinary shares
489
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
72,974.24
24,488
Fully Paid ordinary shares
24,488
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
3,002.67
1,011
Fully Paid ordinary shares
1,011
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
75,416.77
25,223
Fully Paid ordinary shares
25,223
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
4,002.38
1,366
Fully Paid ordinary shares
1,366
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
5,747.70
1,932
Fully Paid ordinary shares
1,932
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
11,773.44
4,032
Fully Paid ordinary shares
4,032
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
101,871.00
34,300
Fully Paid ordinary shares
34,300
controlled by Morgan Stanley
Page 3
AnnexureA
only
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
1,858.70
629
Fully Paid ordinary shares
629
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
3,331.58
1,139
Fully Paid ordinary shares
1,139
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
1,327.95
454
Fully Paid ordinary shares
454
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
1,129.85
383
Fully Paid ordinary shares
383
use
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
19,076.81
6,434
Fully Paid ordinary shares
6,434
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
93,598.82
31,409
Fully Paid ordinary shares
31,409
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
36,854.35
12,493
Fully Paid ordinary shares
12,493
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
3,725.85
1,263
Fully Paid ordinary shares
1,263
personal
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
10,013.85
3,366
Fully Paid ordinary shares
3,366
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
1,740.46
593
Fully Paid ordinary shares
593
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
5,588.94
1,901
Fully Paid ordinary shares
1,901
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
1,965.44
664
Fully Paid ordinary shares
664
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
63,233.52
21,508
Fully Paid ordinary shares
21,508
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
22,813.76
7,773
Fully Paid ordinary shares
7,773
controlled by Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
2,637.18
897
Fully Paid ordinary shares
897
Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
14,530.48
4,876
Fully Paid ordinary shares
4,876
Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
119,587.40
40,130
Fully Paid ordinary shares
40,130
Morgan Stanley
For
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
5,845.45
1,955
Fully Paid ordinary shares
1,955
Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
47,087.68
15,908
Fully Paid ordinary shares
15,908
Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
11,101.77
3,789
Fully Paid ordinary shares
3,789
Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
57,800.00
20,000
Fully Paid ordinary shares
20,000
Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
5.95
2
Fully Paid ordinary shares
2
Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
50,052.00
17,200
Fully Paid ordinary shares
17,200
Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
1,822.80
620
Fully Paid ordinary shares
620
Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
262,848.00
88,800
Fully Paid ordinary shares
88,800
Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
5,539.82
1,859
Fully Paid ordinary shares
1,859
Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
8,811.86
2,957
Fully Paid ordinary shares
2,957
Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
50,618.28
16,986
Fully Paid ordinary shares
16,986
Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
7,223.58
2,457
Fully Paid ordinary shares
2,457
Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
9,919.56
3,374
Fully Paid ordinary shares
3,374
Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
7,275.00
2,500
Fully Paid ordinary shares
2,500
Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
78,807.43
26,357
Fully Paid ordinary shares
26,357
Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
1,027.62
346
Fully Paid ordinary shares
346
Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
5,551.74
1,863
Fully Paid ordinary shares
1,863
Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
7,225.00
2,500
Fully Paid ordinary shares
2,500
Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
66,683.46
22,377
Fully Paid ordinary shares
22,377
Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
10,709.15
3,655
Fully Paid ordinary shares
3,655
Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
36,926.01
12,433
Fully Paid ordinary shares
12,433
Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
23.84
8
Fully Paid ordinary shares
8
Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
5,100.00
1,700
Fully Paid ordinary shares
1,700
Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
19,769.88
6,612
Fully Paid ordinary shares
6,612
Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
72,099.00
24,033
Fully Paid ordinary shares
24,033
Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
1,007.40
345
Fully Paid ordinary shares
345
Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
58,422.90
19,605
Fully Paid ordinary shares
19,605
Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
766.64
259
Fully Paid ordinary shares
259
Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
100,324.56
34,124
Fully Paid ordinary shares
34,124
Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
30,364.32
10,328
Fully Paid ordinary shares
10,328
Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
1,808.86
607
Fully Paid ordinary shares
607
Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
1,007.92
344
Fully Paid ordinary shares
344
Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
37,674.00
12,600
Fully Paid ordinary shares
12,600
Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
10,725.02
3,599
Fully Paid ordinary shares
3,599
Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
18,956.60
6,340
Fully Paid ordinary shares
6,340
Morgan Stanley
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Borrow by an entity controlled by Morgan
N/A
420,330
Fully Paid ordinary shares
420,330
Stanley - see Annexure B
1/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Collateral Received by an entity controlled
N/A
158,890
Fully Paid ordinary shares
158,890
by Morgan Stanley - see Annexure B
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
controlled by First Sentier Investors
46,524.23
15,903
Fully Paid ordinary shares
15,903
Holdings Pty Ltd
Page 4
AnnexureA
only
Purchase of securities by an entity
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
controlled by First Sentier Investors
146865
50,000
Fully Paid ordinary shares
50,000
Holdings Pty Ltd
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
6,173.04
2,113
Fully Paid ordinary shares
2,113
controlled by Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
42,861.65
14,335
Fully Paid ordinary shares
14,335
Morgan Stanley
use
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
512.56
172
Fully Paid ordinary shares
172
Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
4,283.40
1,452
Fully Paid ordinary shares
1,452
Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
27,866.80
9,320
Fully Paid ordinary shares
9,320
Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
17,392.32
5,856
Fully Paid ordinary shares
5,856
Morgan Stanley
personal
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
81,681.80
27,410
Fully Paid ordinary shares
27,410
Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
321.2
110
Fully Paid ordinary shares
110
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
37,032.56
12,511
Fully Paid ordinary shares
12,511
controlled by Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
17,764.59
6,063
Fully Paid ordinary shares
6,063
controlled by Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
10,739.76
3,678
Fully Paid ordinary shares
3,678
controlled by Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
7,009.20
2,376
Fully Paid ordinary shares
2,376
controlled by Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
19,167.00
6,389
Fully Paid ordinary shares
6,389
Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
1,426.72
482
Fully Paid ordinary shares
482
Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
3,428.04
1,166
Fully Paid ordinary shares
1,166
Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
2,292.15
777
Fully Paid ordinary shares
777
controlled by Morgan Stanley
For
controlled by Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
9,455.11
3,227
Fully Paid ordinary shares
3,227
controlled by Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
2,483.90
842
Fully Paid ordinary shares
842
Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
18,256.94
6,106
Fully Paid ordinary shares
6,106
Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
3,471.88
1,189
Fully Paid ordinary shares
1,189
controlled by Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
2,140.32
728
Fully Paid ordinary shares
728
controlled by Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
9,563.90
3,242
Fully Paid ordinary shares
3,242
controlled by Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
2,153.55
735
Fully Paid ordinary shares
735
controlled by Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
3,305.61
1,113
Fully Paid ordinary shares
1,113
controlled by Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
54,539.76
18,678
Fully Paid ordinary shares
18,678
controlled by Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
7,861.75
2,665
Fully Paid ordinary shares
2,665
controlled by Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
742.96
251
Fully Paid ordinary shares
251
controlled by Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
2,846.03
973
Fully Paid ordinary shares
973
controlled by Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
5,160.00
1,720
Fully Paid ordinary shares
1,720
Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
1,538.11
511
Fully Paid ordinary shares
511
Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
74,317.32
25,278
Fully Paid ordinary shares
25,278
Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
29,328.90
9,942
Fully Paid ordinary shares
9,942
Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
12,316.56
4,218
Fully Paid ordinary shares
4,218
controlled by Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
592.95
201
Fully Paid ordinary shares
201
controlled by Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
76,950.75
26,085
Fully Paid ordinary shares
26,085
Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
6,740.76
2,262
Fully Paid ordinary shares
2,262
controlled by Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
8,114.40
2,760
Fully Paid ordinary shares
2,760
controlled by Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
78,335.26
26,287
Fully Paid ordinary shares
26,287
Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
80,487.80
27,284
Fully Paid ordinary shares
27,284
Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
1,476.09
497
Fully Paid ordinary shares
497
Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
12,015.35
4,073
Fully Paid ordinary shares
4,073
Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
3,422.00
1,160
Fully Paid ordinary shares
1,160
controlled by Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
207.32
71
Fully Paid ordinary shares
71
controlled by Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
12,582.96
4,251
Fully Paid ordinary shares
4,251
controlled by Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
12,068.36
4,133
Fully Paid ordinary shares
4,133
controlled by Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
653.39
223
Fully Paid ordinary shares
223
controlled by Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
3,322.80
1,136
Fully Paid ordinary shares
1,136
controlled by Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
117.2
40
Fully Paid ordinary shares
40
controlled by Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
14,172.84
4,772
Fully Paid ordinary shares
4,772
Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
758.15
257
Fully Paid ordinary shares
257
Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
64,333.60
21,808
Fully Paid ordinary shares
21,808
Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
2,670.08
896
Fully Paid ordinary shares
896
Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by
73,560.96
24,768
Fully Paid ordinary shares
24,768
Morgan Stanley
2/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity
19,448.10
6,615
Fully Paid ordinary shares
6,615
controlled by Morgan Stanley
Page 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
EML Payments Limited published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 06:50:01 UTC.