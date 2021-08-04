EML Payments : Client CoinJar Launches Australia's First Crypto-to-Fiat Mastercard Card

EML enables CoinJar's users to automatically convert the sale of digital currencies to fiat money and access funds via a Mastercard mobile wallet or a physical card

EML Payments (ASX:EML) (S&P/ASX 200) and CoinJar, Australia’s longest-running cryptocurrency exchange, are taking crypto into the mainstream with CoinJar Card. The collaboration will make it simple for cardholders to pay using cryptocurrency via a digital or physical card wherever Mastercard is accepted. The launch builds on the success of CoinJar Swipe, an industry-first crypto debit card in the market with EML for six years.

Free to activate and with Apple Pay and Google Pay integrations, CoinJar Card allows users to spend 30 different digital currencies with no ongoing fees and a flat 1% conversion rate – returned to users as an in-house rewards programme.

"CoinJar Card is the next step in our mission to make crypto both accessible and useful, to everyone, every day," says Asher Tan, CEO at CoinJar.

"We've worked with CoinJar for years and we're excited to help them reach new heights with CoinJar Card," stated Rachelle St. Ledger, CEO Australia at EML.

With more than 500,000 customers in Australia and the U.K., CoinJar has already helped users conduct billions of dollars' worth of transactions in Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies. CoinJar Card gives those users a simple, secure and seamless way to bring their crypto into the real world, one purchase at a time.

About CoinJar

CoinJar is the simplest way to buy and sell cryptocurrency. Founded in 2013, our mission is to create best-in-class financial apps and products that make cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum useful and accessible to everyone. Visit: CoinJar.com

About EML Payments

EML provides an innovative payment solutions platform, helping businesses all over the world create awesome customer experiences. Wherever money is in motion, our agile technology can power the payment process, so money can be moved quickly, conveniently and securely. We offer market-leading programme management and highly skilled payments expertise to create customisable feature-rich solutions for businesses, brands and their customers.

Come and explore the many opportunities our platform has to offer by visiting us at: EMLPayments.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804006206/en/