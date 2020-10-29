EML Payments : Unveils FINLAB Global FinTech Incubator At CON2020

EML's New FINLAB Incubator Will Immediately Benefit Two Disruptive Tech Brands

EML PAYMENTS LIMITED (ASX: EML) (‘EML’) has announced details of its FinLab https://emlfinlab.com tech investment arm at the annual EMLCON2020 conference. FinLab strategically partners EML with early-stage companies developing groundbreaking embedded FinTech solutions. Its first series of investments involve industry disruptors Interchecks and Hydrogen.

FINLAB seeks to partner with vanguard payment technology companies to accelerate EML’s Payments-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform offerings. A FINLAB strategic partnership involves a commercial relationship combined with a minority investment, whereby both parties gain access to the others’ payments technology to expand the breadth of capability in their respective platforms.

''We were delighted to reveal our FINLAB incubator in front of a global audience at EMLCON2020. We're proud to back amazing disruptors in the payments space. These initial investments in Interchecks and Hydrogen will accelerate our expansion in international FinTech by reducing the time it would have taken us to build additional next-generation tech in-house. All of this forms part of EML's 3-year Project Accelerator strategy and makes our A to Z FinTech-in-a Box solutions all the more appealing,'' explained Tom Cregan, EML’s Managing Director & Group CEO.

FINLAB's inaugural alumni were honoured to speak at EMLCON2020: https://emlconglobal.com/

At EML, we develop tailored payment solutions for brands and their customers to make lives simpler. Through next-generation technology, our portfolio of payment solutions offers innovative options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives and rewards. We're proud to power many of the world’s top brands and process over $18 billion in GDV each year across 28 countries in Australia, EMEA and North America. Our payment solutions in 25 currencies are safe and secure, easy and flexible, providing customers with their money in real-time. We know payments are complex, that’s why we've made the process simple, smart and straightforward, for everyone.

