Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. EML Payments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EML   AU000000EML7

EML PAYMENTS LIMITED

(EML)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EML Payments : & Frollo Unveil The Future Of Money Giving Lenders & FinTechs Early Access To Australia's First-ever Open Banking Payments Platform

05/02/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Payments and Open Banking pioneers EML and Frollo have combined forces to help lenders and FinTechs access the latest in banking technology and bridge the consumer trust gap with Australia's most innovative white-label digital wallet product - Nuapay.

EML Payments Limited (ASX: EML) (S&P/ASX 200) and Frollo have made financial history with the announcement of the EML Nuapay product suite, combining the newest innovations in Open Banking, personal finance management and payments in a customisable solution to streamline, enhance and personalise the entire user journey for fast growth neolenders and neobanks. Amongst the many use cases, the disruptive duo removes friction from the lending journey and enables instant decisions and instant access to monies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210502005033/en/

Open Banking can be interpreted as a protest against conventional banking, putting consumers in control and recreating a more wholesome relationship with financial institutions. EML Nuapay is a payment revolution with Frollo and gives clients the ability to choose between a no-code, low code and fully customisable API solution.

Gareth Gumbley, Founder & CEO, at Frollo said: ''We believe Open Banking will be a game-changer for consumers worldwide, helping them improve their finances. We’re excited to have found a partner in EML that recognises this opportunity and can help us make this a reality. By integrating market-leading Open Banking, payments, and Personal Finance Management features into a fully customisable solution, Nuapay can offer lenders and FinTechs a simple way to take their customer experience to the next level.''

Sarah Bowles, Group Chief Product Officer, at EML stated: ''The EML team is excited to partner with Open Banking leader, Frollo, in the payment revolution shaking up the financial industry. We're on a joint mission to remove friction, help consumers feel better about money and help the FinTechs driving this revolution to scale quickly and globally. There’s no better partner than Frollo - its technology, know-how, and talent for delivering a superior experience for consumers are what we're most excited about.''

Key Features

· Instant cash: Using Open Banking data and EML's virtual prepaid cards, the process to approve and disburse a loan is reduced from days to just minutes, eliminating costly and highly manual human-led checks with traditional providers.

· Money management: A market-leading banking app, including personal finance management features.

· Emergency buffer: The ability to quickly go back and turn a transaction into an instalment loan.

· Spend controls: Using AI transaction categorisation to control spend in real-time and place budget caps for specific money buckets.

About Frollo

Frollo is a purpose-driven FinTech on a quest to help people feel good about money. We use Open Banking data to deliver better consumer outcomes and improve financial wellbeing by helping people reduce debt, increase savings or quite simply get a better deal on their finances.

Our SaaS platform brings together our AI engine, APIs, partner integrations and Open Banking-powered solutions for lending and Personal Finance Management.

As the first to go live with Open Banking in July 2020, and being responsible for over 95% of Open Banking API calls to date, Frollo is also leading the way towards a more transparent financial sector for all Australians.

About EML Payments Limited

EML provides an innovative payment solutions platform, helping businesses all over the world create awesome customer experiences. Wherever money is in motion, our agile technology can power the payment process, so money can be moved quickly, conveniently and securely. We offer market-leading programme management and highly skilled payments expertise to create customisable feature-rich solutions for businesses, brands and their customers.

Come and explore the many opportunities our platform has to offer by visiting us at: EMLPayments.com


© Business Wire 2021
All news about EML PAYMENTS LIMITED
03:01pEML PAYMENTS  : & Frollo Unveil The Future Of Money Giving Lenders & FinTechs Ea..
BU
04/22EML PAYMENTS  : Weekly Top Ten News Stories - 23 April 2021
AQ
04/17EML PAYMENTS  : Targets The Open Banking Pillar
AQ
04/12EML PAYMENTS  : Orenda Chooses EML For Its Alluring Zero-code FinTech-as-a-Servi..
BU
04/11EML PAYMENTS  : Targets The Open Banking Pillar
AQ
04/08Australia shares snap 5-day rally as vaccine rollout suffers setback
RE
04/07Australia shares extend rally on iron ore, Wall Street strength
RE
04/07EML PAYMENTS  : Acquires Irish Open Banking Fintech
MT
04/06Australia shares extend gains as commodity-exposed firms shine
RE
04/06EML PAYMENTS  : Acquires Sentenial Group & Enters The Open Banking Market In Eur..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 183 M 142 M 142 M
Net income 2021 -16,7 M -12,9 M -12,9 M
Net cash 2021 67,4 M 52,0 M 52,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -145x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 066 M 1 592 M 1 594 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,9x
EV / Sales 2022 7,88x
Nbr of Employees 486
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart EML PAYMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
EML Payments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EML PAYMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 5,89 AUD
Last Close Price 5,71 AUD
Spread / Highest target 18,2%
Spread / Average Target 3,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Anthony Cregan Group CEO, Executive Director & MD
Robert Shore Group CFO & Manager-Investor Relations
Peter James Lawrence Martin Non-Executive Chairman
Jason Nadler Group Chief Technology Officer
Anthony Robert Adcock Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EML PAYMENTS LIMITED36.60%1 592
SQUARE, INC.12.49%111 482
FISERV, INC.7.38%80 092
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-0.37%63 335
AFTERPAY LIMITED-0.30%26 237
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.46%24 001
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ