    EML   AU000000EML7

EML PAYMENTS LIMITED

(EML)
EML Payments : Has Been Named As A Supplier On Crown Commercial Service's (CCS) Voucher Schemes Framework Agreement

05/12/2021 | 03:01am EDT
EML is one of the companies on the first Crown Commercial Service Voucher Schemes framework of its kind in the United Kingdom.

EML Payments Limited (ASX: EML) (S&P/ASX 200) is honoured to be part of a new framework now available to quickly and efficiently set up voucher schemes to support citizens in the UK, particularly in times of need. The Voucher Schemes framework (RM6255) gives access to voucher-based solutions to meet a wide range of citizen needs and is the first of its kind.

This press release features multimedia.

EML is a company on the inaugural Crown Commercial Service Voucher Schemes framework of its kind in the UK. (Photo: Business Wire)

EML is a company on the inaugural Crown Commercial Service Voucher Schemes framework of its kind in the UK. (Photo: Business Wire)

Lee Britton, CEO Europe at EML, said: ''We're delighted to be a supplier on this first framework for the UK. The fully managed service includes the design, implementation and management of schemes tailored to specific needs. That could be grocery or non-grocery vouchers for people in need or rewards for survey completions. As standard, vouchers are issued as e-vouchers and are 'closed-loop,' commonly known as gift cards. We look forward to working hard to put schemes in place that meet the particular needs of recipients.''

Crown Commercial Service supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2019/20, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits worth over £1bn - supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.

Notes To Editors

Crown Commercial Service (CCS) is an Executive Agency of the Cabinet Office, supporting the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services.

To find out more about CCS visit: https://www.crowncommercial.gov.uk/
Follow us on Twitter: @gov_procurement
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/2827044

About EML Payments Limited

EML provides an innovative payment solutions platform, helping businesses all over the world create awesome customer experiences. Wherever money is in motion, our agile technology can power the payment process, so money can be moved quickly, conveniently and securely. We offer market-leading programme management and highly skilled payments expertise to create customisable feature-rich solutions for businesses, brands and their customers.

Come and explore the many opportunities our platform has to offer by visiting us at: EMLPayments.com


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 186 M 145 M 145 M
Net income 2021 -16,7 M -13,0 M -13,0 M
Net cash 2021 65,7 M 51,2 M 51,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -134x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 914 M 1 502 M 1 492 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,93x
EV / Sales 2022 7,28x
Nbr of Employees 486
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart EML PAYMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
EML Payments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EML PAYMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 6,27 AUD
Last Close Price 5,29 AUD
Spread / Highest target 27,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Anthony Cregan Group CEO, Executive Director & MD
Robert Shore Group CFO & Manager-Investor Relations
Peter James Lawrence Martin Non-Executive Chairman
Jason Nadler Group Chief Technology Officer
Anthony Robert Adcock Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EML PAYMENTS LIMITED26.79%1 502
SQUARE, INC.1.38%100 477
FISERV, INC.2.01%76 565
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-9.45%57 585
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.86%23 164
AFTERPAY LIMITED-19.17%20 221